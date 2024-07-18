Yankees Reportedly Eyeing All-Star Hurler To Add Swing-And-Miss Stuff
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline can't come fast enough.
There are roughly two weeks to go until the deadline and soon enough the trade rumors and speculation will come to an end. With the deadline getting closer, more and more speculation is being talked about each day.
Soon enough, the rumors and speculation will turn into actual deals and we will be able to see how it impacts the play on the field. The New York Yankees have been no stranger to trade rumors and have been linked to seemingly every player who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate in some capacity.
New York will be busy over the next two weeks and likely will add at least one high-leverage reliever to help down the stretch. One player who reportedly is a target of interest for the Yankees is Miami Marlins star closer Tanner Scott, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Throughout the season, their lack of swing-and-miss capability has been a persistent issue," Kirschner said. "Yankees closer Clay Holmes, who relies on soft contact with his sinker, has struggled in his recent outings because of bad batted ball luck and a lack of command.
"Despite the Yankees' faith in their All-Star closer, it remains to be seen how they will act if they pursue someone like Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, a target of interest for every contender including the Yankees. Scott has struggled with a high walk rate but possesses elite strikeout potential."
Scott would be the perfect option for the Yankees at the deadline. New York is thin on left-handed relievers and Scott is one of the best. His 1.34 ERA would give the Yankees another dependable option out of the bullpen down the stretch and help take the bullpen to another level.
More MLB: Athletics All-Star Slugger Could Be Prime Option For Yankees At Deadline