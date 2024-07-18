Athletics All-Star Slugger Could Be Prime Option For Yankees At Deadline
The New York Yankees' offense needs a boost with the trade deadline extremely close now.
Speculation has been building over the last few weeks about what the Yankees will do. Much has been said about a needed boost in the infield, but at this point, they just need an offensive spark overall.
New York hasn't gotten a lot of production out of the second base and third base spots with Ben Rice looking good right now at first base. But, they also haven't gotten much offensive production lately out of Alex Verdugo in the outfield.
It's unclear exactly what the Yankees will do, but they should be considering any option that will bolster the offense.
One player who could fit this description well is Oakland Athletics All-Star slugger Brent Rooker. He is having a fantastic season and was mentioned by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand as a "trade target to watch."
"It’s been fair to wonder whether the Athletics will trade their lone All-Star from this season, but acquiring Mason Miller will surely take a haul of prospects that will cause major hesitation from most teams," Feinsand said. "Rooker, last year’s Oakland All-Star representative, seems more likely to find himself on a new team by July 30 despite having three more years of club control, as he turns 30 later this year and might not fit into the Athletics’ long-term plans. Rooker followed up his 30-homer, 69-RBI 2023 season with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs before the break this year, posting a .942 OPS in 83 games."
Rooker is on pace to notch career-highs across the board and is slashing .291/.369/.573 with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs through 83 games played. With Giancarlo Stanton currently still out, Rooker could fill in as designated hitter.
Once Stanton returns, Rooker could be shifted to the outfield. Although his position would be something to manage, his bat is too good not to consider.
