Yankees Reportedly Showing Interest in Reunion With Promising Hurler
After falling short in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees will look to add pitching depth to the 2025 roster in an attempt to win their first Fall Classic since 2009.
The Yankees are among several teams interested in 30-year-old Jonathan Loaisiga, who is recovering from season-ending UCL surgery in April. He is currently throwing from 90 feet and is on pace to begin throwing from the bullpen in January; the timetable for his return following surgery was 10 to 12 months.
Nearly half the league is showing interest in Loaisiga, who made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2018, going 2-0 with a 5.11 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24.2 innings. After appearing as both a starter and reliever through 2020, Loaisiga has pitched entirely out of the bullpen since, as injuries began to accumulate.
Loaisiga has a dynamic arm and is one of the best setup men in the league when healthy. In 2021, the righty posted a 2.17 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 70.2 innings; he has a 2.89 ERA over the past four seasons and has one of the highest velocity fastballs of all MLB relievers.
However, the million-dollar question is whether or not Loaisiga can remain on the field. The list of injuries before this past season included Tommy John surgery as a prospect in 2016, shoulder strains in 2019 and 2021, right shoulder inflammation in 2022, and elbow inflammation and removal of a bone spur in 2023.
Several members of the Yankees' 2024 staff are free agents, with only a handful of relievers remaining on the 40-man roster. While there are other issues to address, such as adding an outfielder due to the possible loss of Juan Soto, bolstering the bullpen is on the team's list of needs. That could be filled with Loaisiga, who the Yankees know better than any other team in the league.