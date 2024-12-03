Yankees Rival Newly Deemed 'THE Favorite' to Sign Juan Soto
Three of the New York Yankees' biggest rivals are considered finalists in the ongoing sweepstakes to sign slugger Juan Soto.
These three teams are the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox. Of course, the Mets are the Yankees' cross-town rival, while the other two teams both play in the AL East.
Although the baseball world knows that no rivalry matches that of the Yankees and Red Sox. And this is why Yankees fans won't like hearing what NJ.com's Randy Miller had to say in a December 2 article.
"The Red Sox have emerged as a favorite — maybe THE favorite — to land Yankees free agent Juan Soto, two people with knowledge of the contract negotiations told NJ Advance Media," Miller wrote.
"The Yankees are still hopeful of re-signing Soto, but they’re now more worried about their AL East rival Red Sox than the crosstown rival Mets, who have the richest owner in Steve Cohen."
While hearing the Red Sox have emerged as favorites to secure Soto is disheartening enough, Miller's bleak picture of the Yankees' chances to sign him became even worse later in the article.
"One person with knowledge of the discussions believes the Red Sox, Mets and Blue Jays all have made offers upwards of $600 million while the Yankees are in the $550 million range," he wrote.
"Soto’s first offer from the Mets was for $660 million, according to retired All-Star second baseman Carlos Baerga. If that’s accurate, the Yankees probably have no shot at Soto because one of the people told NJ Advance Media that the Yankees expect the final offer to be under $600 million and the Yankees are prepared to move on if the price goes above $600 million."
If this report is true, it appears that the Yankees' chances of re-signing Soto are already at nearly zero.