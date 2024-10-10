Yankees' Rival Planning to Make 'Astronomical Offer' to Juan Soto in Free Agency
The entire baseball world is well aware that New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto will become a very rich man this offseason.
The only questions are which team will secure his services and how much will they offer him to do so.
Most analysts agree that the two frontrunners in the Soto Sweepstakes are the Yankees and their cross-town rival New York Mets. However, an October 9 article from Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com disclosed that one of the Yankees' AL East foes is planning to break the bank for Soto in a big way.
For the article, Miller spoke with someone anonymous he referred to as Soto's friend and former teammate.
“Look for the Blue Jays to make an astronomical offer,” Soto’s friend said to Miller. "I heard it with my own ears.”
"He’s hearing the Jays, who are coming off a terrible 74-88 season after making the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, are desperate to contend again next season and willing to spend big-big money in the offseason to improve their roster," Miller wrote. "He’s hearing ownership hopes to re-sign star third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is headed to free agency, and bring in Soto on a deal that could be the richest non-deferred contract in MLB history."
“The Blue Jays think Soto would be perfect for their lineup and team," Soto's friend said. "I know their management thinks Soto and Guerrero for them would be what Soto and (Aaron) Judge were like this year for the Yankees.”
Like Soto, Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 25 years old. He hit .323 with a .940 OPS, 30 home runs, and 103 RBIs in 2024.
When Miller asked the friend if Soto would leave money on the table to re-sign with the Yankees, he said, "First off, it would depend on what the first number was.” Meaning, the first monetary metric in Soto's contract.
"A five … as in $500 million?" Miller wrote. "That would blow away the richest contract in Yankees history, Judge returning for $360 million over nine years when he was a free agent after his 62-homer, MVP season in 2022."
“Too low,” Soto’s friend said. “The number has to start with a six. Soto’s still 25 years old. I also can tell you that I doubt he takes any deferred money.”
Miller then asked Soto's friend his prediction for the contract Soto will sign.
“I think he’ll get $40 million a year for 15 years. That’s $600 million.”
That's a lot of money. Then again, Soto has shown throughout his career that he's worth it. And he can continue to show it in these MLB playoffs.