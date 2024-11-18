Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Rookie Pitcher Has Chance to Repeat Franchise History

After a strong rookie season for Luis Gil, he could accomplish something not done in Yankees history in 43 years.

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) throws during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
It was a great rookie season for New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil in 2024.

After showing promise towards the end of the 2021 season, an elbow injury that resulted in him needing Tommy John surgery forced the hurler to miss the majority of the 2022 season and all of 2023. After making his much-anticipated return for the 2024 season, Gil was everything New York could have hoped for.

Gil went 15-7 in 29 starts and pitched to a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 151.2 innings pitched. Gil's best stretch in 2024 came in May through early June, going 6-0 with a 0.60 ERA in seven starts.

The 26-year-old's strong 2024 season has resulted in him being named as a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year along with his teammate and catcher Austin Wells and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser with the winner set to be announced on Monday at 6 p.m. EST.

If Gil does win Rookie of the Year, he has a chance to make some unique franchise history.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the last time the Yankees had a pitcher win AL Rookie of the Year was when Dave Righetti captured the award in 1981. Coincidentally, that season also saw the Bronx Bombers lose in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Righetti, who pitched for the Yankees from 1979-1990, began the 1981 season in the minor leagues. But he thrived after being called up in May, going 8-4 in 15 starts with a 2.06 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 105 innings, which was enough for him to be named Rookie of the Year in the AL.

Now Gil has a chance to accomplish the same feat that Righetti was able to accomplish over 40 years ago thanks to his excellent 2024 campaign.

The last Yankee to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award was Aaron Judge back in 2017.

