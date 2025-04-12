Yankees Rotation Set For Major Boost As Clarke Schmidt Nears Return From Injury
It has been tough sledding so far this year for the New York Yankees' starting rotation, but help is on the horizon.
The Yankees are 26th in overall team ERA, and among starting rotations, New York's group ranks dead last with a 5.46 mark.
The unit is set to get better quickly though, as Clarke Schmidt is set to rejoin the rotation on April 15 or 16, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Schmidt was scratched from a spring training start with shoulder soreness, and at the time, the news was disastrous since injuries to ace Gerrit Cole and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil had also been suffered.
But it quickly became clear that Schmidt's injury was not going to cost him significant time, and he's worked his way back to the Major Leagues just about three full weeks into the season.
The right-handed native of Georgia made two starts with Double-A Somerset, and he allowed no runs in 7.1 innings of work over the two games. He stuck out 11 opponents and allowed just four hits.
Schmidt made the jump to the Yankees' rotation on a full-time basis in 2023, when he posted a 4.64 ERA in a season full of mixed results.
He was a revelation in 2024, besting opponents to the tune of a 2.85 ERA while striking out well over a batter per inning in his 16 starts.
The addition of Schmidt will be a boon to New York's rotation, which has struggled mightily outside of offseason addition Max Fried.
Schmidt's first start of 2025 is expected to take place against the Kansas City Royals in the Bronx next week.