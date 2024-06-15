Yankees Set Major Franchise Milestone Amid Strong Season
The New York Yankees' organization has reached a new level.
Technically, the Yankees were called the Highlanders until 1913, but since the name change occurred 111 years ago, they have notched 10,000 victories as a franchise.
On Friday night, the Yankees reached this milestone with an easy 8-1 win over the hated AL East rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Dominant rookie sensation Luis Gil picked up his ninth win of the season, and improved his ERA to 2.03, which is now the best mark in the American League.
The Yankees have by far the most World Series titles in baseball history, 27, despite being in the midst of a 15-year drought. They last won a championship in 2009 with all-time great Yankee legends such as Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte.
Before the "core four," the Yankees saw a variety of Hall of Famers dawn their uniform across multiple eras from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra. Jeter and co. won five titles from 1996-2009, but the former names listed helped the Yankees capture the bulk of their rings.
Now, the team has officially recorded 10,000 wins since becoming the Yankees in the beginning of the previous century.
Although the Yankees haven't won a World Series in over 10 years, this season's team looks like serious championship contenders.
Last night, the Yankees' latest victory made them the first club to reach 50 wins in baseball this year. They've done so as a result of superstar performances from Gil, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and others.