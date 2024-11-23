Yankees Should Go After Non-Tendered Veteran Outfielder
The deadline for teams to tender contracts to players under club control for the 2025 season was Friday at 8 p.m. ET. This applied to players on the 40-man roster who had not yet accumulated enough service time for free agency.
Of the 62 players who were non-tendered and became free agents, several could fit the New York Yankees as cheap depth or even potential starters. But few are more intriguing or offer more upside than outfielder Dylan Carlson.
Carlson, 26, is a former top prospect who was selected as a first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016. After making his big league debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the switch-hitting outfielder produced a 3.1 bWAR in 2021 and finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
That season, Carlson hit .266/.343/.437 (.780 OPS) with 18 home runs, 31 doubles, four triples, and 65 RBIs in 149 games. However, he has struggled to replicate that success since, as injuries limited both his production and playing time in 2022 and 2023.
A left hamstring strain and a thumb sprain hampered him in 2022, while ankle problems (and eventual ankle surgery) limited Carlson to 76 games in 2023. Over the past three years, Carlson has slashed .225/.309/.341 (84 OPS+) in 300 games.
His time with St. Louis ended in July 2024 when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for veteran reliever Shawn Armstrong, who was DFA’d less than a month later. Carlson finished with a career-low .563 OPS and -1.2 bWAR between the two teams this past season, though his production did improve after joining Tampa Bay.
The Yankees have been linked to Carlson in various trade rumors over the past couple of seasons, including reports from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Given his recent struggles offensively, New York would likely view Carlson as a potential “buy low” fourth outfielder rather than an immediate starter if they do pursue him.
With Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo both free agents, the Yankees face uncertainty in their corner outfield spots. Top prospect Jasson Domínguez is expected to claim one of the starting roles, potentially moving Aaron Judge from center back to right field. However, if Soto signs elsewhere, the Yankees will be forced to address the significant void in the other corner spot.
On Friday, the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with Trent Grisham to avoid arbitration. Grisham, who transitioned from being an everyday starter during his previous three seasons with the San Diego Padres to New York’s fourth outfielder in 2024, appeared in just 76 games. Many had speculated he might be a non-tender candidate before the deal was finalized.
Despite the recent development, his price tag could attract a team seeking a strong defensive center fielder with a starting-caliber track record to pursue a trade, despite his limited offensive upside.
Grisham, 28, is a two-time Gold Glove award-winning center fielder. He has appeared in corner spots in just 5.5% of his 598 career big league games, so if the Yankees are looking to add someone who can play all three outfield spots and produce a similar OPS for roughly $3 million cheaper, Carlson could be a fitting replacement.
Carlson’s center field defense has slipped along with his offense in recent seasons, but metrics such as defensive runs saved and ultimate zone rating indicate that he is an average to solid defender in the corner outfield spots. He has appeared in 227 career games in center, 221 in right, and 59 games in left.
With that outfield versatility and his switch-hitting ability, Carlson could make it easier for manager Aaron Boone to find rest days for starters, regardless of the opposing pitcher.