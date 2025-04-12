Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Skipper Makes His Thoughts Known Regarding Struggling Closer

Aaron Boone gave his thoughts on the struggling New York Yankees closer.

Brad Wakai

Feb 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone at spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field
Feb 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone at spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field / Dave Nelson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees could have a major problem on their hands.

They acquired Devin Williams in the offseason with the belief that they were getting one of the best closers in the sport. But so far, he hasn't lived up to that billing.

In his first four appearances with the Yankees, the right-hander had allowed four earned runs, putting his ERA at 12.00 with opponents hitting .385 off of him.

It wasn't a good start for Williams, and it called into question what his viability might be going forward.

However, manager Aaron Boone made his thoughts known on the matter, backing the struggling closer with a vote of confidence.

"He's our closer ... He's going to get through this," he said, per Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post.

The track record of Williams would suggest that's going to be the case.

In his previous six seasons of Major League Baseball, he won two Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Awards while owning an ERA of 1.83 and an ERA+ of 231 across his 241 outings with 68 saves.

When Williams is on, he's unhittable.

New York is hoping he can find that form for them at some point, and with the Yankees owning a four-run lead over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Boone went to his closer in a non-save situation.

Williams flashed some of the dominant stuff he possesses, but it wasn't easy.

He walked the first batter of the ninth inning before giving up a double to put runners on second and third with nobody out.

After that, Williams locked in with two straight strikeouts -- one coming on three pitches -- while inducing a grounder to end the game.

Boone still has confidence in the star right now, but how long that remains will be seen if Williams continues to struggle.

Until that point, though, expect Williams to be closing games for New York.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News