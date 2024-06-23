Yankees' Slugger Turns Down Home Run Derby
The 2024 Home Run Derby will not have the current MLB home run leader this summer.
Aaron Judge, who has hit 28 home runs through June 22, has declined to participate in the Derby, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post.
"There's no need this year," Judge said.
Judge is no stranger to the Derby, as he famously won it as a rookie back in 2017. However, he has yet to do it again since his victory in Marlins Park (now LoanDepot Park) in Miami.
Amazingly, the New York Yankees have two other Home Run Derby winners on their roster, in addition to Judge. One of them is Giancarlo Stanton, who participated three times in 2014, 2016, and 2017, winning the 2016 Derby at Petco Park in San Diego. The other is Juan Soto, who participated twice in 2021 and 2022, winning the 2022 Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Out of these three sluggers, Stanton is the only one who participated in another Derby after winning.
Despite not participating this year, Judge didn't rule out a future return.
"I'm not done with it," Judge said. "Once it's back in New York, I'll be there."
The last time the Derby took place in New York was 2013, when it was held at Citi Field in Queens; Yoenis Cespedes, who would later call the stadium his home as a member of the New York Mets, won the Derby that year. The last time the Yankees hosted was 2008 in the original Yankee Stadium, celebrating its final season; Justin Morneau won the Derby, although it is primarily remembered for the performance of Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton.
With the 2025 and 2026 venues (Truist Park in Atlanta for 2025, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for 2026) already selected, the earliest that the new Yankee Stadium can host is 2027, which would be Judge's age-35 season. But if the Derby ever comes back to the Bronx when Judge is still active, expect him to seize the opportunity.
The Home Run Derby will be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 15, and will be followed by the All-Star Game the next day.