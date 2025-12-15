NL Contender Trying to Steal Cody Bellinger From Yankees

It's no secret the New York Yankees want to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger. Problem is, they aren't the only ones chasing the two-time All-Star. In fact, one of the Yankees' biggest competitors is just next door.

"The Mets like Cody Bellinger very much. He fits their run-prevention goal," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

The Mets are an interesting bidder, given they already lost slugging first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz to free agency. And don't forget the Mets also traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for infielder Marcus Semien.

So the Mets need an outfielder and they need a big bat to protect Juan Soto in the lineup. Bellinger checks off both of those boxes.

But so does another free-agent slugger.

Decisions, Decisions

"Will (the Mets) steal Cody Bellinger from the Yankees? Do they throw money at Kyle Tucker? Will they actually give a free-agent starter more than a three-year deal?" USA Today's Bob Nightengale ponders.

The MLB insider predicts "The Mets take a run at Bellinger, but wind up trading for Astros first baseman Christian Walker or signing free agent Kazuma Okamoto."

Rumors of the Mets chasing Bellinger started gaining traction last week when Alonso signed that five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

"After losing Alonso/Diaz, a good PR move for the Mets would be stealing Cody Bellinger from the Yankees, however pyrrhic a victory that may be," The Athletic's Brendan Kuty tweeted.

Back To The Bronx?

"The Yankees need Cody Bellinger even more," SI's Tom Verducci reported. "The AL East is loading up. ... Bellinger’s bat and versatility is the team’s biggest need."

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Yankees are making no secret how bad they want Bellinger, but money talks, and so far they haven't given him a lucrative long-term contract," Nightengale adds.

"Prediction: Hal Steinbrenner opens his checkbook and signs Bellinger, but nothing close to the price tag Tucker is seeking," Nightengale concludes.

Logical Landing Spot

That syncs with what Heyman is reporting.

"The incumbent Yankees still seem like a logical landing spot for Belllinger," Heyman observes.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.

