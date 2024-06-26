Yankees' Slumping All-Star Still Dealing With Nagging Injury
This does not bode well for the New York Yankees, who are hoping that one of their more important bats can come out of a season-long slump.
Following the Yankees' 9-7 Game 1 loss to the New York Mets in the Subway Series on Tuesday night, second baseman Gleyber Torres told reporters that his groin his still bothering him.
Torres described his groin as "a little bit tight," following last night's contest. The 27-year-old was pulled from the Yankees' 17-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday with groin tightness. The second baseman missed one game before getting back into action on Saturday.
In Game 1 of the Subway Series, Torres made his 12th error of the season, which leads all second baseman in baseball. This prompted manager Aaron Boone to call him out.
“That’s a play he should make,” Boone told reporters. “In and around the last two weeks after the (dropped) popup, there’s been a lot of really good defense that no one ever asks about. It’s a play he has to make. It’s as simple as that. He didn’t make it tonight. It happens. We have to get him going.”
Boone was asked if he is considering benching Torres, who has had a rough year all-around in 2024, to which the skipper once again reiterated that the Yankees need to get him going and need his bat.
Torres is hitting just .215 with a .627 OPS this season in a walk-year. Beyond Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge at the top of the order, the Yankees' offense looks thin at the moment after losing DH Giancarlo Stanton to a hamstring strain.
Torres was being counted on as a big bat in a stacked lineup this year, but he has yet to come around. And now he says he is still experiencing groin tightness, which isn't a good sign.