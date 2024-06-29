Yankees' Star Addresses Emotional Outburst Toward Teammate
This may have been the turning point in the New York Yankees' much-needed16-5 bashing of the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
In what was a big win to snap a four-game slide, this intense moment from the fifth inning turned a lot of heads.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ground ball to shortstop off Marcus Stroman, which looked like a potential double-play ball off the bat. But Yankees infielders Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres didn’t execute the turn quick enough to get Guerrero Jr. at first base.
After Guerrero reached base, cameras caught Stroman screaming an expletive into his glove and appearing to yell, “Throw the expletive* ball, bro,” at Torres before spiking a rosin bag on the mound.
Stroman addressed his expletive-laden outburst when speaking with reporters postgame.
“This game can definitely have a lot of raw emotion come out,” Stroman said, per YES Network. “I’m very passionate. I care a lot about winning for this team, for this city. And yeah, sometimes raw emotion comes out.”
Torres hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and Stroman was the first person out of the Yankees’ dugout to congratulate him afterward.
“I checked in with everybody I needed to check in with after the game,” Stroman continued. “Like I said, it’s all directed towards winning and being great out there.”
When asked if his outburst was a reaction to the speed of the double play being turned, Stroman said, “Yeah, it was frustrating… I felt like I made a good pitch, and that was a big spot. I wanted to have that turned there and we didn’t. And like I said, some raw emotion comes out.”
Stroman’s display of intensity seemed to ignite New York, who scored nine runs in the final two innings of Friday’s win. They're now 53-31 after what has been a rough week for the club in the win-loss column.