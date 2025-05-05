Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Reveals What He's Doing With His Milestone Baseball

Inside The Pinstripes

Apr 28, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) during batting practice prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
The New York Yankees lost on Sunday to secure their second straight series defeat.

Just like their previous set against the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees couldn't win the rubber match in the finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, putting their record at 19-15 which gives them a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

It was a frustrating loss for New York, but it wasn't one that came without highlights.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Yankees trailing 5-0, Cody Bellinger hit his 200th career home run to right center field, a ball that traveled 395 feet and cut their deficit to three.

The 2019 NL MVP has struggled since coming to New York, not providing the offensive firepower that was expected based what he had done with the Chicago Cubs the past two years, but he has started to hit for more power, with two out of his four home runs this season coming within the last seven days.

That's a good sign for both parties, and Bellinger will especially be thankful that he was able to reach this milestone considering where his career looked to be headed following the 2022 campaign.

Perhaps this is the moment that allows him to turn things around.

When it comes to what he's doing with this ball, though, Bellinger revealed his plans after getting it back by swapping some selected autographed items with the person who caught it.

"I'll just put it with the rest, and hopefully keep hitting some more," he said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Nothing flashy from Bellinger, but he was able to reflect on the milestone and the fact that he became the 30th player in Major League Baseball history to hit their 200th career home run in a Yankees uniform.

"I think that is definitely pretty cool," he said. "You never know, as a kid, what you can do. So I've just got to keep going."

