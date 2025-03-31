Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Shares Humorous Take on Torpedo Bats
The New York Yankees have been the talk of MLB this weekend due to their record-setting performances at the plate and the unique bats some of their players have started using.
The Yankees swept the Milwaukee Brewers in a series in which they scored 36 runs and sent 15 homers out of Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge hit four homers by himself, and the man hitting behind him in New York's lineup, Jazz Chisholm Jr., hit three of his own.
The revelation that some Yankees were using "torpedo bats," an innovative design that shifts some of the wood in the bat to promote more barrel contact, sparked a tremendous amount of online discourse and even led to a snarky remark from an opposing pitcher.
The bats, which are legal and have been approved by Major League Baseball, were sween being used by Chisholm as well as center fielder Cody Bellinger and shortstop Anthony Volpe.
Bellinger hit his first homer in pinstripes on Saturday, and Volpe knocked two out of the park during the series.
After Sunday's 12-3 win, the positive vibes were flowing out of New York's clubhouse.
Chisholm was asked in the postgame press conference about the opportunity to hit behind Judge in the batting order.
Courtesy of video shared on X by YES Network, Chisholm had some humorous quips about the whole offensive outburst.
"I got a little taste of it last year," Chisholm said of hitting behind the two-time AL MVP. "Seeing people pitch around him just to face me, it gets me a little bit more hyped up."
When asked about the Yankees' impressive offensive output, the former All-Star took the opportunity to jab back at Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill.
"I mean, we fire torpedoes all around the park, you feel me?" he said with a smile. "We play defense; we've got speed. We do it all...Obviously it's not a realistic goal, but it's to win 162. We go out there to win every game."
A reporter then asked Chisholm directly about his take on his new, more optimized bat.
"I love my bat," he added with a laugh. "I think you can tell. It's working pretty well for me, but it doesn't feel like a different bat. It just helps you in a little way, I guess."
There's no question the Bronx Bombers are feeling themselves, and they have every right to given how they swung their bats, new and old, over the weekend.
With the disappointment from last year's World Series loss and the injuries to star pitchers Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil looming over them all spring, a dominant start to the season and resulting lighthearted mood is exactly what the doctor ordered for this team.