Yankees Star Slugger Rightfully Predicted To Be Team MVP This Season
The New York Yankees are trying to hang tough to start the season, but injuries are starting to really challenge the depth of the franchise.
Coming into the year, there was a lot of concern about the starting rotation without three of their expected starters. So far, the results haven’t been good, with multiple pitchers struggling early on.
However, despite the rotation being poor except for Max Fried, the offense of the Yankees has been electric.
While the torpedo bats were all the rage to begin the year, it was more than likely just a hot start for the Bronx Bombers rather than the bat making much of a difference.
Even though the concerns about the pitching staff became paramount at the end of the spring, there was also concern about what the lineup would look like in 2025.
Fortunately, the unit has been able to ease any of those worries with a hot start.
If not for the offense, it’s hard to imagine that they would be above .500 otherwise.
While there have been some excellent performances so far, one player has once again stood out as the best of the best for the Yankees.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the team MVP for the Yankees. To little surprise, it was the two-time American League MVP, Aaron Judge.
“What more needs to be said? Aaron Judge is in the midst of one of the greatest power peaks in MLB history, having hit more than 160 home runs since the start of the 2022 campaign.”
It’s crazy to say a two-time AL MVP might have been overlooked coming into the season, but that appeared to be the case for Judge.
All the talk this winter was about how New York’s offense would survive without Juan Soto. However, everyone seemed to forget that the best right-handed hitter in the league and the reigning AL MVP was still on the team.
Judge is coming off arguably his best year in 2024.
He slashed .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI. Aside from the long balls, all the other numbers were career-highs for the slugger.
The 32-year-old has proven that when he is in the lineup, the Yankees will have one of the best offenses in baseball.
That is proving to be true early on, with Judge slashing 347/.458 /.776 so far in addition to six home runs and 20 RBI.
While he might be notorious for getting off to slow starts, he is red-hot to begin the campaign.
Barring something crazy happening, the star slugger will be the team MVP for New York in 2025.