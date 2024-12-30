Yankees Still Don’t Seem to Be In on Nolan Arenado, Per Insider
The New York Yankees still have a need at second or third base, depending on where the club decides to play Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2025. However, the persistent rumors connecting them to Nolan Arenado continue to be dismissed.
On Monday’s episode of Pinstripe Post, New York Post reporter Joel Sherman said no one in the Yankees' organization has expressed interest in trading for Arenado. This aligns with earlier reports from YES Network’s Jack Curry during the Winter Meetings and on last week’s Yankees Hot Stove show.
Arenado, 33, has made eight All-Star teams and won 10 Gold Gloves over his first 12 MLB seasons, split between the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals. He is owed $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027 before his contract expires.
In 2024, Arenado hit .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 152 games. Though he fell short in the Gold Glove race for a second consecutive season, he still ranked third in MLB with +10 Outs Above Average and posted six defensive runs saved.
On paper, Arenado would seem like a strong fit for a Yankees team eager to improve its defense after a rough showing in the World Series. However, his declining power is a concern.
Arenado hit 34 home runs in 2021, 30 in 2022, and 26 in 2023, but only 16 in 2024. Michael Baumann of FanGraphs recently noted that among the 42 third basemen with at least 300 plate appearances this season, he ranked 36th in Hard Hit rate (31.2%), just ahead of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and one spot behind Ildemaro Vargas.
Arenado, who has yet to win a playoff game in his career with the Rockies and Cardinals, has made it clear he would only waive his no-trade clause for teams with legitimate World Series aspirations. He already blocked a potential trade to Houston, five days after the Astros dealt Kyle Tucker to the Cubs.
Should the Yankees reconsider their approach, they could fit Arenado’s preferences. Joining a team that just lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series could give Arenado the opportunity to contend for a championship and reunite with former teammate Paul Goldschmidt, who recently signed a one-year deal with New York.
Another All-Star third baseman, Alex Bregman, remains available in free agency but would cost the Yankees two draft picks and international bonus pool money. That makes it more likely they will turn to internal options or explore cheaper alternatives on the market.
DJ LeMahieu, 36, is still a candidate to play second or third base despite struggling with a .527 OPS in 67 injury-riddled games in 2024. Oswaldo Cabrera is another option, though he may be better suited for a superutility role. Meanwhile, former top prospect Oswald Peraza, out of minor league options, will be exposed to waivers if he does not make the 26-man roster in spring training.
Ha-Seong Kim leads the list of available free-agent infielders that could fit New York, but the Yankees could also consider lower-cost options such as 2024 Yankee Jon Berti, Brendan Rodgers, Brandon Drury, or Jorge Polanco. The club may also explore the trade market, with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner recently suggesting Matt Vierling as a potential target should Bregman reunite with former manager A.J. Hinch in Detroit.