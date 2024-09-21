Yankees’ Superstar Pulls Off Rare Franchise History
Gerrit Cole delivered his best outing of the 2024 season in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. He struck out seven, allowing just two hits, one walk and one run over nine innings. Despite his dominant performance, Cole was not credited with a complete game.
The game remained tied at 1-1 into extra innings before New York pushed across three runs in the top of the 10th, putting Cole in position for the win. However, the Yankees opted to bring in Luke Weaver for the save rather than let Cole, who had thrown 99 pitches, attempt a rare 10-inning complete game. Weaver closed it out, allowing one unearned run to secure Cole's seventh victory of the season.
According to TSN’s StatsCentre, Cole is only the seventh Yankees starter since 1945 to pitch nine or more innings and earn a win without being credited with a complete game. Hall of Famer Whitey Ford accomplished this feat four times in the 1950s and early 1960s, but no Yankee had done it since Ed Figueroa on Sept. 17, 1976; the last Yankees starter to earn a win in extra innings was Tommy John in 1979, when he threw all 10 innings in a 6-5 home win against the then-Cleveland Indians. (via @CharlieRGa on Twitter/X)
Cole, 34, is 7-5 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 9.6 K/9 over 16 starts this season.
It has been a frustrating year for the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who began the season on the 60-day injured list with elbow inflammation. He unraveled in his previous start against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering a season-high seven runs in 4.1 innings. But he bounced back, becoming the first Yankees pitcher to throw a pitch in the ninth inning this season, as noted by Sports Reference’s Katie Sharp. It was also the first time this year Cole had pitched into the seventh inning or beyond.
"I didn’t fatigue tonight, which is a good sign," Cole said. "I had more in the tank, which is also a good sign. That allowed us to execute pitches well into the night. I hadn’t pitched in the seventh, eighth or ninth yet. That felt really good, and so it was nice to see it come together."
Manager Aaron Boone echoed Cole’s sentiment during his postgame presser, praising the right-hander’s efficiency and ability to keep the Yankees in the game.
"Just an outstanding performance," Boone said. "Nine innings, to be that pitch-efficient, I’m just proud of him. He obviously put us in a position to win a game where we were struggling to get much offense going for most of it. He kept us right there."
The Yankees sit at 90-64 with eight games left in the regular season. Cole is slated to make one more start next week against his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the postseason just around the corner, this is the perfect time for the Yankees’ ace to hit his stride.