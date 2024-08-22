Yankees' Superstar Juan Soto Sets New Career High in This Category
Even though there's still more than a month left, Juan Soto is officially enjoying the best season of his career.
In 2023, Soto set a new career-high with 35 home runs with the San Diego Padres before being traded to the New York Yankees. It took less than five months in the Bronx for the 25-year-old to surpass that mark; on Wednesday, Soto hit his 36th home run of the season, resetting his personal best for home runs in a single season.
The milestone homer came in the first inning against Cleveland Guardians southpaw Joey Cantillo. With Gleyber Torres already on first base, Soto ambushed the lefty by smashing a fastball into Monument Park in dead-center field; the ball traveled 427 feet with a 112.4 exit velocity, and gave the Bronx Bombers a 2-0 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
But Soto wasn't done making an impact after his first inning homer. After scoring a run in the third inning on yet another Aaron Judge home run, the Dominican phenom stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two out; with a full count, Soto took advantage of the Guardians' pull shift by hitting a check-swing grounder down the left field line for a bases-clearing double. The Bronx Bombers had a commanding 7-0 lead, with Soto driving in five of their runs; they would cruise to an 8-1 win behind Soto's big night, a pair of homers by Judge, and seven shutout innings from Nestor Cortes Jr.
Soto's new benchmark for homers isn't his only career-high this year, though. Back in 2021 with the Washington Nationals, he posted 6.8 fWAR on the way to finishing second in NL MVP voting; this season, he's already surpassed that mark with 7.4 fWAR, which is the third-highest in MLB behind only Bobby Witt Jr. (9.0) and Judge (8.8).
"I've been putting a lot of work into this year," Soto said to clubhouse reporter Chris Shearn after the game. "I'm more than happy to see the results, and everything, and try to help the team as much as I can."
In every area, Soto's season has been absolutely brilliant, and his efforts have allowed the Yankees to sit in first place in the AL East with a 74-53 record.