Yankees' Top Prospect Not 'Untouchable' In Trade Talks
The New York Yankees are still looking towards a big trade deadline, with one day remaining.
Although only one deal has been made by the Bronx Bombers, they've already been energized by the blockbuster trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins; since the trade was announced, the Yankees won both of their games (with Chisholm playing the second) for a monumental series win over their arch-enemies, the Boston Red Sox.
The Chisholm trade checks one of the boxes that the Yankees want to address, but they're willing to make another true blockbuster before the 6 PM deadline on Tuesday. In an extreme seller's market, any prospect not named Jasson Dominguez (the team's top-ranked prospect) is on the table.
This includes once-untouchable outfielder Spencer Jones (No. 2 prospect), according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The Yankees would prefer to not deal him, but are open to it if push comes to shove.
"The Yankees very much don’t want to deal Jones, their first-round pick from 2022 who has drawn Aaron Judge comparisons for his size, athleticism and power. But his season has given pause to some in the organization," Kuty reported. "Going into Sunday, he had a 37.4 percent strikeout rate at Double-A Somerset, and he’s hit just .234 with 11 home runs and a .717 OPS in 81 games.
"Two opposing scouts who saw the 6-foot-6 Jones earlier in the season said that rather than fitting the stereotype of a prototypical big-man hacker, Jones was perhaps a bit too passive at the plate and that an adjustment he made in his batting stance since his hot spring training didn’t seem to be helping."
One of Kuty's league sources also revealed that two more of the Yankees' top prospects are potentially available: shortstop George Lombard Jr. (No. 6), and right-handed starting pitcher Chase Hampton (No. 3). Lombard isn't expected to be big-league ready until 2027, while Hampton is currently on a rehab assignment with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.
Regarding Jones, he has fallen out of MLB's Top 100 Prospect rankings due to a highly disappointing season with the Double-A Somerset Patriots this year; his slash line is an unimpressive .234/.316/.398 with 11 home runs, while he has a whopping 139 strikeouts against just 38 walks. The Yankees are still very high on him due to his multiple tools as a player, but the fact that he's no longer completely off limits indicates that they're not as confident in him as before.
There are several blockbuster targets for the Bronx Bombers to consider. One of them is star first baseman Yandy Diaz from the Tampa Bay Rays, who won the AL batting title last season and won't be a free agent until 2027. Another is starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, who also won't hit free agency until 2027; he's enjoying a breakout season with 160 strikeouts (second in the majors and the most in the AL) against just 26 walks, along with a 3.23 ERA, 2.41 FIP, and 1.01 WHIP in 114.1 innings pitched.
If the Yankees decide to pull the trigger and trade Jones, they should avoid shipping him off for an impending free agent and instead look for a player who can give them multiple years of excellence.
At the same time, Jones is still a very talented player who can figure into the Bronx Bombers' future plans. But if the Yankees need to give him up to get the final piece of their championship puzzle, then they shouldn't have any regrets.