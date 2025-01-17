Yankees Urged to Pursue a Trade for Ke'Bryan Hayes to Fill Third Base Void
The New York Yankees have been very deliberate in filling their team needs this offseason.
Despite losing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the Bronx Bombers have since pivoted by signing Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt, along with trading for Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger. These moves have fortified both the starting rotation (Fried) and bullpen (Williams), improved both offense and defense at first base (Goldschmidt), and addressed the team's need for an outfielder after losing Soto (Bellinger).
Nonetheless, the Yankees aren't quite done with their roster facelift, as they still need either a second baseman or third baseman; it appears they are leaning towards the latter, as 2024 trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to move back to second base and replace the recently-departed Gleyber Torres.
As of now, the third base market has very slim pickings. However, in Wednesday's episode of The Michael Kay Show, Yankees' play-by-play announcer Michael Kay discussed Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes as a possible fit.
"Ke'Bryan Hayes is a defensive magician at third base," Kay said around the 15-minute mark. "His hitting is not what it should be, but... he is signed for a long time at about $7-8 million a year. That's a bargain for a player that produces the defensive runs saved that he does at third base."
Hayes, 27, endured an abysmal 2024 season at the plate, hitting just .233/.283/.290 with four home runs and a 59 wRC+ in 96 games before dealing with back pain that ended his season in August. However, he was also worth six outs above average and four Statcast fielding runs, along with 10 defensive runs saved; in 2023, Hayes was worth 17 outs above average and 13 fielding runs with 21 defensive runs saved, which earned him the NL Gold Glove Award at third base.
It is debatable whether Hayes's defensive prowess outweighs his offensive struggles. However, rumors have circulated that the third baseman requested a trade out of Pittsburgh; while this rumor has been shot down by reporters of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Kay pointed out that a change of scenery could be necessary for Hayes to reach his potential.
"He's obviously not happy in Pittsburgh. I talked to (his father) Charlie when the Yankees were in Pittsburgh a couple of years ago, and he was scratching his head about some of the things they do in Pittsburgh with the hitters, whatever the case may be," Kay said. "You put him in a stable organization with the coaching and support from the Yankees' staff, I think you would get the best of Hayes."
Ke'Bryan has ties to the organization due to his aforementioned father, Charlie, who was a third baseman on the 1996 World Series winning-team (even catching the final out in the decisive Game 6) and has made regular appearances at the Yankees' annual Old-Timers' Day. Given his own experiences as a major leaguer, the elder Hayes's criticism of the Pirates' hitting development staff isn't completely baseless.
Regardless of whether the Hayes trade rumors are true or not, Kay believes any trade between New York and Pittsburgh would not happen until the Yankees find a suitor for pitcher Marcus Stroman. But once the Stroman conundrum is solved, the Yankees' longtime play-by-play voice is insistent on calling the Pirates regarding their third baseman's availability.
"Now the Yankees are right under the threshold, and I don't think they're going to make any significant move until they can trade Stroman," Kay said. "If they trade Stroman, and let's say there's a team out there that would eat $10 million of the $18 million that Stroman's owed, make the move for Hayes. That's the move to make."