Yankees Viewed as Top Five Free Agency Fit For Versatile Infielder
The New York Yankees made yet another major move on December 17, as it was announced they had traded for former Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger.
It came out after that trade occurred that Bellinger was told he was going to play center field for the Yankees and that Aaron Judge would move to right field. Therefore, given that Jasson Dominguez will likely receive an opportunity to win the starting job in left field, it appears the Yankees will now shift their focus toward the infield.
One option is former San Diego Padres infielder and current free agent Ha-Seong Kim. And in a December 17 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly called the Yankees the fifth-most likely destination for Kim.
"With Soto having departed, the Yankees probably need to add two or three everyday players this winter. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to be one of the most active executives for the remainder of this offseason," Kelly wrote.
"Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a natural second baseman and could return to that spot with Torres likely to depart in free agency. But Cashman has kind of left the door open to put him at any of three spots in 2025:
"If Chisholm is at second base, Kim could play third base for the Yankees," Kelly continued. "If Chisholm remains at third base—a spot he posted six outs above average at after being acquired by the Yankees—Kim could play second base. And if the Yankees use Chisholm in the outfield, likely center field, either infield spot would be open for Kim."
Kelly concluded with, "The Yankees have enough holes in their lineup right now that they will be connected to just about any free-agent position player. Kim is no exception."
Spotrac projects Kim will sign a five-year, $63 million contract this offseason. If the Yankees decide to not spend big on Alex Bregman (who is projected to sign a six-year, $165 million deal), Kim would be a defensive-minded signing at a bargain price.