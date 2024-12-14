Yankees Preparing 'Full-Court Press' to Sign All Star Infielder, Per Insider
The New York Yankees had been in discussions to acquire Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros over the past few days.
However, it was ultimately the Chicago Cubs who completed a trade for Tucker on Friday, which means the Yankees will need to pivot to other options to add an elite bat to their lineup.
In addition to various outfielders, one name who has been linked to the Yankees over the past few months is another former member of the Houston Astros: infielder Alex Bregman.
And according to a November 13 article from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees now have their sights firmly set on the two-time World Series champion.
"The New York Yankees now are expected to put on a full-court press to sign Bregman and move Jazz Chisholm to second base, in what would be their latest big move since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency," Nightengale wrote.
So there you have it. Nightengale also noted that the Yankees are still actively trying to trade for Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, and trading for him doesn't mean they'll back off on Bregman, or vice versa.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman also spoke highly of Bregman on Friday, which was conveyed on a December 13 X post from SNY.
"My job is to find a way to make us as quality as we can [be] year in and year out, so we're going to vet every opportunity out there," Cashman said when asked if he'd pursue a player like Bregman, given what happened with the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017.
"He's been a thorn in our side for years, along with other people's side," Cashman added. "He's now into free agency. I'm sure he's got a whole boatload of choices, and really good players like him make a lot of money.
"So I have had a conversation or two with Scott Boras, I'll acknowledge that, with a lot of his clients, including Alex Bregman. Certainly respect the player and his ability, and how much winning he has been a part of," he added.
There seems to be a good chance that Bregman's future team will be decided in the coming days.