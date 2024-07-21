Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Willing to Trade Top Prospect For These Superstar Hurlers in Big Splash Deal

The New York Yankees are reportedly willing to deal this top prospect in a mega trade for one of these two superstar pitchers.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) and catcher Jake Rogers (34) walk to the dugout in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) and catcher Jake Rogers (34) walk to the dugout in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
It appears that the New York Yankees are looking to make a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, and although it will be costly, it's an all-in year with superstar Juan Soto expected to head to free agency this winter.

GM Brian Cashman, who has been persistently pursuing several Cincinnati Reds' relievers, as Sports Illustrated reported on July 11, is also looking for starting pitching help. And for the first time, the Yankees seem to be willing to give up one of their prized prospects to get a deal done for an impact starter.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Yankees are open to trading no. 2 ranked prospect Spencer Jones in order to land either Detroit Tigers AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal or rising star lefty Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.

However, the White Sox are "holding out" for a larger package from the Yankees and other clubs as well.

And as Nightengale also revealed, the Tigers will only trade Skubal if they're blown away by an offer.

As sources told Sports Illustrated earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heavily in on both Crochet and Chicago's star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. They have also discussed righty reliever Michael Kopech in a potential blockbuster deal, too.

Chicago prefers to package this trio together, but are not against trading each player seperately. Crochet would provide a boost to the Yankees' rotation or bullpen, and Robert Jr.'s bat would certainly play well in a lineup that possesses AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge and young phenom Juan Soto.

Acquiring Crochet and Robert. Jr will require a team to empty the tank in terms of prospects, but the Yankees must do something significant to gear up for a serious World Series run this year. Jones is the center piece they're willing to give up, but right now it's not enough.

