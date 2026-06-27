3 Catcher Prospects Yankees Could Target With Pick No. 35 in MLB Draft

The halfway point of the 2026 MLB season is finally here, and the Yankees are on the right path towards World Series contention. Action will quickly escalate in the second half of the campaign, as the All-Star festivities and trade deadline are right around the corner, as is this year's MLB Draft, taking place in Philadelphia on July 11 and 12.

As with any year, all eyes are on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to see what he'll do with the club's first pick of the weekend. New York was supposed to pick at No. 25; however, a 10-pick penalty was given to their first-rounder "for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax," per MLB.com.

Even if the pick is a bit later than expected, the Yankees can still find a difference-making prospect with the 35th overall selection. With Austin Wells taking a step back, while Ali Sánchez and J.C. Escarra clearly aren't long-term options, using New York's top pick to draft a catcher could be in Cashman's best interest, especially since there aren't any backstops on their top-30 list on MLB Pipeline.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three catcher prospects who the Yankees could grab with the 35th overall pick of the 2026 MLB Draft.

1. Will Brick, Christian Brothers HS (TN)

The Yankees aren't drafting high enough to land someone like Georgia Tech's Vahn Lackey or Arkansas's Ryder Helfrick, but someone like Will Brick can still provide their catcher situation with a brighter future.

The 18-year-old Mississippi State commit is a right-handed catching prospect with a terrific arm and reaction time that make him a pitcher's best friend. It's going to be interesting to see how he fares in college following an impressive final year at Christian Brothers High School that saw him slash .517/.638/.783 with two home runs, six doubles, two triples, 15 RBIs and 15 walks in 22 games (60 at-bats).

Will Brick smokes an RBI double!



3-0 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/guf0eZafvG — USA Baseball 18U (@USABaseball18U) September 6, 2025

Brick, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 lbs, also has experience playing in a high-pressure environment. He represented Team USA at the 2025 18-and-under World Cup, batting .333 with a 1.141 OPS, three doubles, one triple and four RBIs in seven games. He won't be that dominant in the majors, but he has the potential to be an improvement over Wells one day.

2. Daniel Jackson, Georgia

If the Yankees want someone with a little more experience than Brick, Daniel Jackson.

The 21-year-old catcher debuted with Georgia in 2025, amassing 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, 19 walks and 12 stolen bases with a .976 OPS across 45 games (121), painting a bright future. As it turns out, Jackson had another gear, raising his batting average from .240 to .379 in 2026 as his HR and RBI totals improved to 32 and 87, respectively.

Daniel Jackson could have the potential to be the Yankees' long-term catcher solution. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The SEC MVP and Triple Crown winner was the first catcher in Div I history to have a 25-HR, 25-stolen-base season, which surely raised his draft stock. His performance in the batter's box isn't always perfect, but the upside is too much to ignore, especially if the Yankees are confident that they can iron out any kinks at the next level.

Considering how he might not be around when the Yankees are next on the clock (No. 63), Jackson is worth consideration at No. 35.

3. Carson Tinney, C

Carson Tinney is a more experienced prospect, having turned 21 years old in April. The Highlands Ranch, CO native is also noticeably bigger than the other names on the list (6-foot-4, 240 lbs), which should interest the Yankees if they believe that size matters.

After two seasons at Notre Dame, Tinney transferred to Texas for the 2026 campaign, finding immediate success. He slashed .326/.483/.688 with a career-high 22 home runs and 58 RBIs in 61 games (218 ABs), also tallying 55 walks after having "only" in his two seasons with the Fighting Irish combined. He even stole 10 bases after only having two previously.

Of the aforementioned trio, Tinney's age and experience could provide him a quicker path to being a key player for the Yankees. They certainly could use the right-handed power that he brings to the table, whether he's serving as the everyday catcher or occasional designated hitter.