Projected Isaac Paredes Trade Helps Yankees Put 3B Concerns to Rest

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is less than six weeks away, meaning it won't be much longer until movement ramps up. If general manager Brian Cashman has his club's best interest at heart, the Yankees will be major buyers heading into the Aug. 3 deadline. As great as the American League leaders have performed this season, there's a lot of room for improvement before the Commissioner's Trophy returns to the Bronx.

Although bolstering the bullpen and adding a right-handed-hitting catcher are among Cashman & Co.'s most pressing needs, so is the left side of the infield—specifically, third base. Ryan McMahon has proven time and time again that he's not the Yankees' answer at the hot corner, and even though José Caballero and Amed Rosario have had their moments, they aren't either.

With McMahon landing on the injured list with a throat infection earlier this week, the Yankees have even more reason to target a difference-making 3B before the trade deadline, such as Isaac Paredes. The Astros—four games under .500 as of Thursday—could be sellers this summer, and if Paredes is available, New York should be all over it.

Yankees mock trade: Isaac Paredes heads to New York in exchange for an enticing package

Competing for AL bragging rights in recent years is enough to think that a potential Yankees-Astros deal is unlikely. However, with Houston trending towards seller territory while New York does the opposite, it isn't unfathomable to imagine a deal, like the one below, sending Paredes to the Bronx:

The above mock trade sees the Yankees acquire Paredes for a decent-size package, sending No. 2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez, along with Double-A pitcher Ben Grable and fan-favorite utilityman Max Schuemann to the Astros. Giving up two promising arms and a human Swiss army knife would come with some sadness, but it's worth the price for what the two-time MLB All-Star brings to the table.

Why would the Yankees be interested?

Paredes, 27, is a seasoned veteran who made stops in Detroit, Tampa, and Chicago before being traded to Houston in December 2024. He made the most of the change of scenery in his first year, finishing the 2025 campaign with 20 home runs, 53 RBIs, 50 walks, a 2.4 WAR, and a .809 OPS—the second-best of his career—in only 75 games, fueling fantasies about how he'd follow that up.

Admittedly, Paredes's stats are down this year, with 10 HRs, 40 RBIs, 31 walks, and a .248/.347/.415 slash line in 75 games (270 at-bats) as of Thursday evening. Having said that, his regression performance can be linked to the Astros' sub-.500 performance, as well as the fact that they've bounced him around the infield all season.

3B innings: 507 1/3

1B innings: 51

2B innings: 25

The fact that Paredes's performance is only improving as time passes is even more reason for the Yankees to be interested. His .278/.393/.514 slash line and .907 OPS through his first 20 June games are the best of any month so far, as are his four HRs and 16 RBIs. His 11 walks are tied with his May total; however, he's played eight fewer games this month.

Isaac Paredes's performance in June is another reason for the Yankees to pull the trigger on a trade. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

His .956 fielding percentage at third base isn't perfect, but it isn't far off from what McMahon (.968) has given the Yankees. Paredes has also gone 11 consecutive games without any fielding errors, so the hope would be that he could keep that going in New York.

Why would the Astros be interested?

The Astros have one of the worst prospect pipelines in baseball, so it's safe to say that they should be thrilled to get any top prospect they can. Rodríguez is facing an uphill battle with the Yankees due to their stacked rotation, which is under contract for the foreseeable future, so it makes sense why Cashman would dangle him to the Astros.

The Yankees' No. 2 prospect has made four starts this season, going 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA. He's only 22 years old, though, and a fresh start with a clear path to an MLB rotation could motivate him.

Meanwhile, Grable is an unranked prospect on the rise, going 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 41 strikeouts across 25 1/3 innings between Double-A and High-A this season. You can never have too many powerful bullpen arms in the system. As for Schuemann, although he's a fan favorite, he could be used to sweeten the deal as the Astros might want a versatile veteran who can take over Paredes's role down the stretch.

A deal to help all

With this mock trade mutually beneficial for both teams, the Astros have every reason to accept the Yankees' offer. Houston gets a pair of talented prospect arms and a dependable veteran bat, while New York erases its third-base concerns with Paredes, who'd be more than a one-year rental due to a $13.35 million club option for 2027, per Spotrac.

The clock is ticking quickly towards the trade deadline, making it crucial for Cashman to get the ball rolling here ASAP.