3 Free Agents Yankees Must Consider to Upgrade Second Base

Despite the tantalizing potential of Jazz Chisholm Jr., it is becoming increasingly likely that he played his final game with the New York Yankees.

A recent report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post made this possibility even stronger, as the Yankees are not expected to give Chisholm the $23.15 million qualifying offer. Giving him the offer would have the Yankees in line for a compensatory draft pick should Chisholm decline it and sign elsewhere, but that also runs the risk of Chisholm accepting a sizable one-year salary and underperforming, much like what happened with Trent Grisham.

Yankees are expected to extend the $23.15 million qualifying offer to David Bednar



However, it's unlikely they make the same offer to Jazz Chisholm Jr., which will make him a free agent within five days after the World Series ends



(via @JonHeyman) pic.twitter.com/3GhMUhHqYl — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 16, 2026

Chisholm was still worth 3.5 fWAR thanks to his great defense and baserunning in a down offensive year, so giving him the qualifying offer with the possibility of a bounce-back season isn't a bad idea. Yet it appears the Yankees are fully intent with moving on from him, which subsequently creates a hole at second base.

Anthony Volpe would presumably be the starting second baseman at the moment, but given his past offensive struggles, banking on him to break out is even riskier than giving Jazz the QO.

The good news is that the second base market in free agency has other attractive options besides Chisholm. So if the Yankees want a more proven option than Volpe but aren't interested in bringing Jazz back, then they can look at these three free agents to solidify one of their positions up the middle.

Luis Arraez

The fanbase has been divided on whether the Yankees should pursue Luis Arraez over the years, but it all comes to a head this winter as the three-time batting champion looks to finally cash in.

Arraez, 29, is coming off a bounce-back season with the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, slashing .310/.345/.419 with 46 extra-base hits and a career-best 4.1 fWAR. Alongside his still exceptional bat-to-ball skills, Arraez improved dramatically on defense, going from a well-below average defender to posting a Fielding Run Value of 10 and being worth 12 Outs Above Average (per Baseball Savant).

There are two concerns regarding Arraez, those being his speed and plate discipline. Because of how often he puts the ball in play while being a slow runner, he's very easy to double up with a ground ball. More seriously, Arraez's ability to limit strikeouts is counterbalanced by an extreme tendency to chase pitches (33.1% chase rate) and rarely draw walks (5.2% walk rate).

But given how much the Yankees value plate discipline, if they can get Arraez to be a bit more selective, then he can become possibly the toughest out in baseball. From there, Arraez would be the perfect bat in the middle of the order, being able to capitalize on RISP opportunities created by the sluggers in front of him.

Brandon Lowe

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Lowe is the power hitter that the Yankees are more accustomed to having in their lineup. The 32-year-old hit 35 home runs while playing his home games in the pitcher-friendly PNC Park, and his powerful left-handed swing would be an exceptional fit for Yankee Stadium.

Of course, the Yankees know this based on Lowe's years tormenting them as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. But what they haven't seen from Lowe since leaving Tampa is a dramatic improvement in the field. Much like Arraez, Lowe went from one of the worst defensive second basemen in MLB to one of the best, becoming a Gold Glove finalist thanks to his 15 Outs Above Average at the keystone.

Lowe is still a high-strikeout bat though, which is something that plagued the Yankees throughout 2026. However, the production Lowe puts up is impossible to ignore, and the thought of him hitting bombs into the Short Porch for 81 games is extremely tempting.

Gleyber Torres

Sep 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (not pictured) at first base during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Old friend Gleyber Torres is also hitting the market, and the case for a Bronx reunion is interesting and complicated.

On one hand, Torres would strictly be brought in for his bat, as his glove at second base remains mediocre (-5 OAA, -2 FRV). The 29-year-old was also limited to 96 games due to injuries and didn't provide too much pop, with just 21 extra-base hits and a .363 slugging percentage in 2026.

But on the other hand, Torres' plate discipline improved over the course of his Yankee tenure and improved even further during his two seasons with the Tigers. His 17.9% O-swing rate across 2025 and 2026 is tied with Juan Soto for the best in baseball. Torres' 13.5% walk rate is the 11th best among qualified hitters over the past two years. The Yankees desperately need better on-base skills in the lineup, and Torres brings exactly that.

Torres' decline in power could also be attributed to playing in cavernous Comerica Park for two seasons; as a Yankee, he was highly proficient at hitting balls into the Short Porch. While his defense and baserunning are still sub-optimal, reuniting with Torres would be an upgrade to the lineup based on how often he gets on base and wears down a pitcher.

Best fit for the Yankees?

Of these three options, Arraez would probably be the best fit for the Yankees. Not only is he the youngest compared to Lowe and Torres, but his style of hitting and strong defense are both ideal towards improving the team.

As mentioned before, the Yankees should also work with Arraez on improving his discipline to get on base more often; getting Arraez to compliment his outstanding bat-to-ball skills with even adequate plate patience would make him a pitcher's nightmare.

The Yankees can additionally look to the trade market for a second base upgrade if these free agents aren't what they want. Xavier Edwards of the Marlins would be the ideal target in that regard thanks to his contact skills, plate discipline and speed on the basepaths.

Regardless, with Chisholm's tenure in the Bronx coming to an end, the Yankees should not automatically pivot to Volpe as their starting second baseman. There are some great options out there, and they should at least be on the Bronx Bombers' radar.

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