It's official: the New York Yankees will have a new everyday second baseman for the 2027 season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s time in pinstripes has come to an end, as he signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Chisholm's deal contains a lower AAV than the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer the Yankees declined to give him, but has a $16 million player option for 2028.

If Chisholm declines that option, the Blue Jays also have a $40 million club option they can exercise to keep him in 2028. This functions as the ultimate "prove-it" contract for the talented 28-year-old, who is coming off a disappointing contract year in the Bronx.

Infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year, $20 million contract with a player option, a source told ESPN. Chisholm gets a $6 million signing bonus, $12.5 million salary and has option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2026

The Yankees are seemingly more focused on improving the bullpen in free agency, and fellow free agent second basemen Luis Arraez and Brandon Lowe might be out of their price range. So, barring a trade for one in the coming days, Anthony Volpe figures to be the Bronx Bombers' starting second baseman next season.

Volpe finished his fourth major league season on an encouraging note, playing solid defense at second and even showing flashes of improved offense. However, was it worth letting Chisholm leave to give Volpe the job?

Giving Anthony Volpe the everyday second base job is a massive risk

As frustrating as his 2026 season was, Chisholm still posted 3.5 fWAR and stole 41 bases while hitting 19 home runs. His speed and defense were still good enough to make up for underwhelming offensive production. When Chisholm is producing at the plate, he's capable of recording a 30-30 season, something he accomplished in 2025.

With that kind of upside, banking on a bounce-back year at a salary lower than the qualifying offer is a steal and something the Yankees should have considered. There is still risk involved with Chisholm's contract, especially with the options included, but relying on Volpe to break out at a new position is an even bigger risk New York is taking.

Jazz Chisholm as a Yankee:



.243/.322/.449

61 HR | 90 SB

115 wRC+

10.0 fWAR (21st in MLB)



An overall great tenure from him despite how it ended. What a trade acquisition pic.twitter.com/lZjyDrAsd7 — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) November 27, 2026

Volpe's highest fWAR in a season was 3.4 in 2024, which is lower than what Chisholm put up in a down year. The now 25-year-old recorded a meager .657 OPS and 86 wRC+ that year, and much like Chisholm in 2026, much of Volpe's value came from defense (six Defensive Runs Saved, +8 Fielding Run Value on Baseball Savant) and baserunning (28 stolen bases, +5 Baserunning Run Value).

In 2025, Volpe's defense at shortstop sharply declined (partly due to a torn labrum he tried to play through), while his baserunning wasn't quite as impactful. Because of that, the former top prospect's offensive ineptitude was magnified, with a particularly abysmal .272 on-base percentage.

Volpe got on base more last season (.321 OBP), but that was negated by a decline in power, with just 15 extra-base hits and a .336 slugging percentage in 246 plate appearances.

In fairness to Volpe, he hit better upon returning from Triple-A in September, with four extra-base hits in his last 14 games. That improvement carried over to Game 3 of the ALDS, which saw him nearly save the Yankees' season.

When the bat meets the ball and goes over the wall, thats A. Volpe 🙌



Grand Slam for Anthony! pic.twitter.com/phCscPtgdV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2026

But Volpe's track record speaks for itself: his offense is too poor to justify making him an unquestioned starter. The Yankees already made the massive mistake of rushing Volpe to the majors in 2023 without a solid backup plan, and they could be making the same mistake after letting Chisholm walk.

This isn't saying Volpe shouldn't be an option for second base. His improved play down the stretch and admirable work ethic could be a sign of better things to come in 2027. But the Yankees need to bring in a second baseman to at least compete with Volpe for the starting job, because fully committing to him without having anyone on standby is a recipe for disaster.

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