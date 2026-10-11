How Anthony Volpe's Future With Yankees Looks Clearer

Anthony Volpe's fourth season with the New York Yankees was his most difficult so far—and it may be his most encouraging.

After a greatly regressed 2025 both at the plate and in the field, exacerbated by playing through a shoulder injury that required surgery, Volpe had to battle for his playing time all year. Things eventually came to a head when the Yankees called up George Lombard Jr. and sent Volpe down to Triple-A. Although the demotion was well-intentioned, it still indicated that Volpe's outlook with the Bronx Bombers was very bleak.

However, that reset in the minors was exactly what Volpe needed. He returned to the majors with a reworked swing and more positional versatility, and proceeded to hit .348 in the ensuing seven games while handling second base very well. Although Volpe cooled off heading into the postseason, he later stood out in the do-or-die Game 3 of the ALDS.

ANTHONY VOLPE GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/QUkm1wivQi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 11, 2026

The big story was his fan interference RBI double in the sixth inning, which overturned what was initially a game-tying two-run homer. But he also scored a run on Spencer Jones' double after reaching on an infield single, and even moved over to third base later in the game, where he recorded his first MLB putout at the position.

His night ended on a sour note, though, as Volpe struck out in a seven-pitch at-bat against Bryan Baker in the ninth inning.

Anthony Volpe makes it 4-3 with an RBI double.



The play was initially ruled a two-run home run, but was overturned upon review due to fan interference. pic.twitter.com/qGMiKDUrRY — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Anthony Volpe may compete for another starting job in 2027

It is worth mentioning that Volpe's improved play came in small sample sizes, so the Yankees shouldn't give the 25-year-old an immediate starting position just because of a few solid performances. That being said, Volpe appeared to be facing his last chance to prove himself with the Yankees, and he did well enough to warrant another opportunity next season.

The Yankees will likely let Jazz Chisholm Jr. walk in free agency after his immensely disappointing season, while they might eat the remainder of Ryan McMahon's contract just to get him off the team. This opens two spots at second and third, and when not including the pending free agents on the roster, Volpe would be the Yankees' starting second baseman right now.

A BEAUTIFUL jump throw from second base by Anthony Volpe! pic.twitter.com/yH2azKX2tv — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 13, 2026

Yet those small sample sizes from Volpe is exactly why the Yankees still need to pursue help at second and third over the winter. Luis Arraez will be the top second baseman on the market, while old friend Gleyber Torres should also be available in free agency. For third base, options are slim in the free agent market, but they could consider pursuing Japanese star Teruaki Sato or look at the trade market to make a splash there.

It's more likely that the Yankees address only one of those positions as opposed to both, so there should still be a lane for Volpe to compete for a starting spot. Jose Caballero is also under team control until 2030, which provides Volpe with competition for either second or third.

Ultimately, the Yankees should want to see more from Volpe after his late-season turnaround, and he has the opportunity to get ample playing time next year despite losing the starting shortstop job to Lombard. But regardless of what position he plays, Volpe's future hinges on whether he's able to become an asset offensively; he was able to find something that worked down the stretch, and now he needs to sustain it.

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