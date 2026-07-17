3 Reasons Why Yankees Should Hate Their 2027 Schedule: West Coast Woes Lead the Way

The 2026 MLB season is far from over as the Yankees come out of the All-Star break, looking to retake the American League lead before challenging for the World Series this fall. Even though there's a lot of baseball remaining, some fans are already looking ahead to next year after the Yankees dropped their 2027 season schedule on Thursday afternoon.

Our full 2027 Game Schedule 🗓️👇 pic.twitter.com/WyyejlFXe8 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 16, 2026

The season will begin on March 25, starting with a home series vs. the rival Blue Jays before concluding on the road against the Orioles in late September. Of course, there's a lot happening between those series to take in. Some things stood out early, and some portions raise concerns.

When it comes to the latter, here are three reasons why the Yankees should hate their 2027 schedule.

Later West Coast trips

In July, the Yankees have back-to-back series on the road against the Mariners and Rockies. From there, they return home to New York. They begin another trip out west a little later in August and into early September.

The issue with that is they'll take frequent flights across the country and back to finish the month. The Yankees start a series against the Angels on Aug. 24, and that leads into a showdown at Dodger Stadium. They return home for two series against the Padres and Rays, and are back on the road to face the Rangers and Athletics.

The Yankees will have to face Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers late in the 2027 season, potentially leaving them vulnerable. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those West Coast trips have been menacing for the Yankees over the years. Just look at their record against the Angels on the road.

Nobody would ever confuse the Angels for world beaters at any point in their franchise's history outside of a few pockets of success, and yet, the Yankees are 169-181 all-time when they fly out to them. They're also 9-11 in their last 20 road games against the Dodgers (including playoffs), as well as being 24-29 in the all-time series.

Early gauntlet

The Yankees get five days off in March and April, and then a series with the Cubs begins a long stretch of games with little respite. From April 30 to May 16, the Yankees will play 17 straight games. They're a combination of home and road games.

It's the kind of stretch where their pitching depth will be tested early. Whether it's Aaron Boone or some other manager, one bad game can compound into the next, and it will take strategic bullpen usage to navigate it.

Altogether, in May, they get only two days off, and the month ends with a nine-game stretch from May 25 to June 2.

AL East barrage

Most of the American League East series are either spread out or packed together. Although the season starts with a home series against the Blue Jays, the Yankees won't face an opponent in the East until May 3 (Rays), which is more than a month later.

It's a similar theme for the early portion of the schedule.

The Yankees' slate of AL East games is spread out next season. For instance, they won't play the Red Sox for the first time until June. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That changes in June. That month, the Yankees have a series against the Red Sox, the Orioles, the Red Sox again, and then the Rays. They don't see an opponent from the AL East again until the end of July, when they'll host the Blue Jays for four games at Yankee Stadium.

The AL East matchups are a little more spread out before the final gauntlet.

September ends with three straight series against the Sox, Jays, and Orioles. These come after multiple trips from one end of the United States to the other and back. It's important to start the year strong because the end of it will be tough, highlighting why the Yankees need to hit the ground running, even if their 2027 schedule features a few red flags.