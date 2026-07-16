4 Yankees Most Likely to Be Traded After the All-Star Break

The first half of the 2026 MLB season is officially over now that the All-Star action is in the rearview mirror. The Yankees will return to action on Friday in a pivotal interleague series against the Dodgers, potentially helping general manager Brian Cashman determine which moves he needs to make before this year's trade deadline, which will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 3.

Most Yankees fans already have some dream targets circled, with popular names including the Tigers' Tarik Skubal, the Orioles' Adley Rutschman and the Padres' Mason Miller. At the same time, New York will need to trade players away to make room for any new additions, meaning there could be quite a bit of change coming to the Bronx in the next two and a half weeks.

With the possibility that some players will be playing their final games in pinstripes in the coming weeks, here are five Yankees who will likely be traded at some point after the MLB All-Star Break.

1. Anthony Volpe, SS

The left side of the Yankees' infield needs help, and a lot of that stems from Anthony Volpe's performance at shortstop.

The former first-rounder has been frustrating to watch ever since he made his season debut in mid-May, slashing .246/.342/.326 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 45 games. His 12.7% walk rate is the only positive aspect of his offensive performance, as he boasts pitiful 33.7% hard-hit and 4.0% barrel rates, per Baseball Savant.

Still, Volpe's above-average defensive play gives him decent trade value, as does his age (25) and remaining team control (two arbitration years). Another team might look at those facts and be willing to take the New York native on as a rehabilitation project. If that's the case, the Yankees shouldn't say no, regardless of what the return looks like, since Volpe's bat isn't helping and his value might drop in the offseason.

Potential destinations: Braves, Rockies, Reds

2. Ryan Weathers, LHP

Max Fried and Carlos Rodón will eventually return from the injured list to rejoin the Yankees' starting rotation. That means one of New York's healthy arms will lose a job. Although Will Warren has been discussed as a potential bullpen candidate, so has Ryan Weathers, who seems like the more likely of the pair to be traded.

Don't be surprised if Ryan Weathers is traded by the Yankees between now and Aug. 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Marlins in the offseason, Weathers entered the All-Star stoppage with a 3-7 record, 4.15 ERA, 110 strikeouts and 27 walks issued in 97 2/3 innings over 18 starts. It's the most innings the 26-year-old southpaw has pitched in his six-year career, which would explain why his ERA ballooned from 3.14 in his first 10 outings to 5.58 over the last eight, which includes a 2-6 record for New York.

The Yankees and Weathers clearly need a fresh start, which the trade deadline can provide. The former 2018 first-rounder won't be a free agent until 2029, making him more than just a rental for any pitching-needy teams. The $1.35 million he's making on the year also won't deter any contenders looking to save money, especially if they'd prefer to use him as a bullpen arm.

Weathers did well for what his job was to begin the year, but it's time to move on.

Potential destinations: Tigers, Giants, Rockies

3. Ryan McMahon, 3B

As mentioned earlier, the left side of the Yankees' infield has left much to be desired. Volpe is only one half of the equation, though, as third baseman Ryan McMahon has been just as frustrating, if not more so, as he disappoints despite making $16 million annually.

Yankees fans were ready to call McMahon a bust shortly after he arrived from the Rockies last season, and his 2026 performance is only giving them more reason to do so. He's had his moments, sure, but batting .214 with a .655 OPS, nine HRs, 26 RBIs and a 0.3 WAR in 77 games is nothing short of underwhelming, especially when he's making the seventh-most money on the team this season.

McMahon's .963 fielding percentage is the fourth-worst rate of his career, so it's clear that his defense isn't good enough to secure a future in New York. The Yankees should do whatever it takes to move on from McMahon and upgrade 3B, as he's due to make another $16 million next season before becoming a free agent. It's better to turn the page now when, hopefully, a team will be desperate enough to roll the dice on the former All-Star, rather than losing him for nothing in 2027.

Even if a trade doesn't yield the biggest return, trading McMahon away would be addition by subtraction, leaving Boone & Co. with one less headache to worry about.

Potential destinations: Giants, Brewers

4. George Lombard Jr., INF

One of the likeliest Yankees to be traded this summer is a future one: top prospect George Lombard Jr.

Lombard, 21, oozes offensive and defensive potential, hence why he's the No. 1 prospect in New York's system and No. 20 across all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's currently on the injured list with some injured fingers, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he's amassed 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, 50 walks, 12 stolen bases and a .263/.396/.475 slash line across 64 games (236 ABs) between Triple-A, Double-A and the Florida Complex League.

George Lombard Jr.'s potential has been on full display this season. Will the Yankees use it as a trade chip? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It makes sense for the Yankees to hold onto Lombard to see if his potential can translate into MLB success. At the same time, even the most promising prospects aren't guaranteed to live up to the hype, meaning there's a chance that New York is willing to move him in a trade. When a team is tied to big-name targets like Skubal, Rutschman and Miller, top prospects like Lombard must be given up to turn those pipe dreams into real trades.

Yes, it would sting to see Lombard head elsewhere and successfully reach his perceived ceiling. At the same time, fans would be willing to overlook what happens in his career if trading him means landing a piece that helps the Yankees end their 17-year World Series title drought.

Potential destinations: Tigers, Orioles, Padres