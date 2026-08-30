3 Takeaways From Max Fried's Return in Yankees' 9-2 Win

Max Fried's night ended with him giving a bland athlete interview to reporters, mentioning how he was happy to have made his pitches and kept the Boston Red Sox off-balance, all while the New York Yankees locker room transformed into a nightclub, with music and flashing blue lights around him. It was the typical stoic reaction Fried gives in any situation, as it doesn't matter what's going on around him.

Seeing that, it makes sense why Fried has been one of the better starters in the league. The ace who is never too high or too low and is returning to the rotation which needs a much-needed boost — especially after losing Ryan Weathers a week earlier.

Max Fried giving the boring athlete interview while the Yankees' locker room is like a nightclub is so funny. pic.twitter.com/2Ax0a7s7Fp — Joe Randazzo (@YankeeLibrarian) August 30, 2026

However, looking back on Fried's night, there were three big takeaways. Most of it is positive, but there is one red flag.

Healthy enough to start — so far

While Fried was handcuffed by a pitch limit, his 3.2 innings of one-run ball, with four strikeouts, three hits, and a walk, were the first signs that he looked healthy enough to join the rotation and contribute every five days. His one blemish came in the top of the third inning when Nick Sogard homered off of him. It was a 93.5 MPH fastball that saw too much of the plate and found the short porch in right field.

The next step for Fried is to see how he recovers from this start. If he's fine over the next few days, another hurdle will have been cleared in his comeback, and he'll have a few more pitches to work with. The big hope is that he is fully built up by the postseason.

The one worry for Fried

If there was one blemish in Fried's start, it was that his fastball velocity was down. This season, Fried has averaged 95 MPH on the heater.

Against Boston, in his return, it was down 1.2 MPH, and he averaged 93.8 on it. Boston's lineup had nine swings off it, but he didn't generate a single whiff, and he didn't leave any in there for a called strike either.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried didn't have his best fastball on Saturday night, but was still effective on the mound. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That velocity will be one thing to monitor as the next few weeks progress. He brought it up to 95.2 MPH, but it resulted in a walk. Fried's hardest pitch of the season was 98.5 MPH, and he has sat at 96 a bunch. If Fried's velocity doesn't return, he'll be somewhat compromised, and that should be a cause for concern heading into the postseason.

Making the best of his lack of velocity

Even with that low velocity, one thing about Fried is that he's savvy. Hence his ability to talk about his nationally televised start in a faux nightclub atmosphere with all the cadence of a guy sitting in a coffee shop, reading a Kindle. Fried did not get any whiffs on that fastball, but he had every other pitch working.

Fried peppered Boston's lineup with six pitches: a cutter, a heater, a sweeper, a sinker, a curveball, and a changeup. Of the ten pitches that they made contact with, two were hard-hit balls over 95 MPH. In all, Boston had an average exit velocity of 80.3 MPH.

Max Fried escapes the jam pic.twitter.com/tuxhJ9IwTz — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 30, 2026

That fastball velocity, which was way down, wasn't hit very hard either. The Sogard homer was the one gash, but for the three times Boston put it in play, they averaged an 89.3 MPH exit velocity.

In all, though, the velocity is a conversation for a later date. After the game, he didn't seem too worried about it.

The first step is complete. One of their aces is back, and the Yankees have a healthy rotation again. It's the first time both he and Gerrit Cole will be in it together. This is long overdue, and the next step is having their captain, Aaron Judge, back.

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