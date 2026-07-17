Max Fried Rehab Announcement is Exactly What Yankees Need to Reignite AL East Hopes

The New York Yankees signed Max Fried once Juan Soto went across town to the Mets. It's one of the few times you could consider adding one of the best pitchers on planet Earth as a rebound after a loud breakup.

The hope with Fried was that he and Gerrit Cole could be a lethal 1-2 punch. Unfortunately, as rebounds go, it hasn't worked out as expected, and both Fried and Cole have yet to be healthy simultaneously. Finally, though, at the halfway point of Fried's second year in the Bronx, the two of them can link up at the top of the rotation.

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) gives a press conference during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees announced that Fried's rehab assignment will commence shortly, meaning a return to the Bronx is within sight. To kick off the weekend, Fried will pitch for the first time since he went down in May for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He'll be up against the Worcester Red Sox.

The results won't be important. Whether Fried is lit up like a Christmas tree or ends up tossing a few scoreless innings against Boston's Triple-A squad, the Yankees need him to get through the start unscathed. Once he comes off the mound, the next step will be seeing how he recovers. If that goes well, he should make another rehab start in five days and could be back by late July or early August.

Fried Up for Friday Night 🔥@Yankees left-hander Max Fried is currently scheduled to commence an MLB Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 17 at PNC Field.



First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. against the @WooSox on Princess & Villains Night. Fireworks and… pic.twitter.com/P53Qlgvcsz — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 17, 2026

Expectations for the dream rotation are sky-high

Once Fried returns, the Yankees may finally see their rotation led by him, Cole and the young Cam Schlittler, who had an opportunity to start in the All-Star Game despite not taking it. This recent swoon by the Yankees featured a medley of losing streaks, and with those three leading the charge, they may finally be in a position where those losses don't compound.

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at Independence Mall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing the Yankees need to do by the time Fried returns, it's either claw back to the top of the American League East or, at a minimum, stay within a few games of first. At that point, with a healthy rotation, there's no excuse for the Yankees to fall out of the hunt for first place.

No rotation in baseball has a trio of horses that the Yankees do. Were they to play in another Wild Card series, it would be disappointing. Outside of being hit by more injuries, there would be no good excuse for that. should be "win the East or bust" as they move toward their most important goal. That is their 28th championship.