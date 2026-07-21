One Yankees Trade That Could Change Everything Less Than 2 Weeks Before Deadline

When it comes to a small-market team such as the Athletics, the only way they're keeping their stars is with an extension that provides a player with a lifetime of wealth by a normal person's standards, but leaves them way below market value by baseball standards. Shea Langeliers was in the position to take one of those extensions, but turned it down, and now, if there's no long-term future for the catcher, the New York Yankees could use this opportunity to pounce.

The 28-year-old Langeliers won't be a free agent until 2029 and is one of the rare backstops with pop in his bat. He's a career 111 wRC+ hitter, and, in his last two seasons, he's hitting .270/.327/.517 with 53 home runs.

This season alone, he already has 22 home runs. Langeliers will either pass or match his 31 from 2025.

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, when it comes to Langeliers, the Athletics don't have to trade him. He still has his team control, and if they're looking to compete for the foreseeable future, having a slugger of his caliber at the position puts them ahead of the curve compared to most teams. Case in point is the Yankees, who have one of the worst catching situations in baseball.

What a Shea Langeliers deal could look like for the Yankees

The Athletics could stand pat this deadline, feeling no pressure to trade Langeliers, so if the Yankees are going to swoop in, it would have to be an offer that blows them away. It could be a slew of their top five prospects, and the Athletics would likely be asking for George Lombard Jr.

With Lombard potentially headed to the Athletics, it could also be any one of Dax Kilby, Elmer Rodríguez, Carlos Lagrange, or Ben Hess headed with them. On top of that, they may want a major-league-ready player, since they do plan to compete. That could be Will Warren or Ryan Weathers.

Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That's a lot of pitching depth to lose, but these arms are Brian Cashman's lottery tickets as far as bringing in a star-level player. If the Yankees are going to pull the trigger on a move like that, they have to know for sure it's worth it to them.

Right now, though, if Langeliers were to find himself Bronx-bound, catcher would no longer be an issue. This season, the Yankees have a 46 wRC+ from the catcher position. That is the second-worst in all of baseball, but not by much. Only the White Sox have it worse with their 43 wRC+.

It feels like the Yankees will make a move by the August 3rd trade deadline. If it's Langeliers they land, it would fix a glaring issue overnight. However, they might have to part with a beloved shortstop prospect to get it done.