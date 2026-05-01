Anthony Volpe Won't Make Yankees Return Friday (So When Will He?)

Anthony Volpe's return to action has been on Yankees fans' minds since Opening Day.

The 25-year-old shortstop underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in October, which forced him to work his way back through a minor-league rehab stint. Volpe has since worked hard in Triple-A and Double-A to return to the Yankees' lineup, with early reports theorizing that he could return in time for Friday's series opener against the rival Orioles.

Those anticipating Volpe's return will, unfortunately, be disappointed by the latest development. The Somerset Patriots announced that Volpe will bat second and start at shortstop in Friday evening's contest against Portland.

Anthony Volpe's Yankees return has been put on pause

In other words, Volpe won't be rejoining the Yankees to take on the Orioles. One has to wonder what this setback could mean for the veteran infielder's return. Does something about his injury still bother him? Or does New York need to see more production from his bat before giving the green light?

At the same time, Volpe remaining in Double-A puts Yankees manager Aaron Boone's comments from last week into perspective. On April 23, the 53-year-old skipper told reporters, including NJ.com's Randy Miller, that there was "nothing imminent" regarding Volpe's return and that he was "not necessarily anticipating" a return in time for this weekend's series.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has largely left fans in the dark regarding Anthony Volpe's eventual return. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As of Friday afternoon, Volpe has made 10 rehab appearances between Triple-A and Double-A. He's tallied one home run, three RBIs, two stolen bases, and a walk across 33 at-bats. Although his .303 batting average is a welcome surprise, Volpe's .324 on-base percentage and .394 slugging rate might not be where New York wants them to be.

Fellow Yankees infielder José Caballero's strong start to the season also means that Boone doesn't need to rush Volpe back. Cabellero's bat is on fire while his defense is better than expected, so you can't blame the Bronx Bombers for wanting to ride the hot hand, especially if it means Volpe has more time to return to form.

So, when will Volpe return?

Yankees have opportunities to bring Volpe back in the next week

With Volpe missing Friday's game, it's hard to imagine that he'll rejoin the Yankees at all for the Orioles series. Saturday and Sunday's contests are both at 1:35 p.m. ET, which limits the time that Boone and his staff can spend with him before game time. Monday's 7:05 p.m. ET finale could make sense, but it might be best to wait for a fresh series at that rate.

Next week's series against the Rangers, beginning on Tuesday, is a likelier return date. He's experienced recent success against Texas, slashing .250/.276/.393 with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs, two stolen bases, and a walk in his last eight games (28 at-bats) against the American League West club. He also has hits in each of his last three games at Yankee Stadium vs. the Rangers.

Anthony Volpe has a knack for playing well vs. the Rangers at home. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Once finished with the Rangers, the Yankees will embark on a nine-game road trip. It starts with a showdown against the Brewers at American Family Field on May 8. He hasn't played in Milwaukee since 2024; however, it's worth noting that Volpe went 2-for-8 with a home run, three RBIs, a trio of walks, and four runs scored in his last two road games against the Brewers.

If I had to make an educated guess, I expect Volpe to finish out the weekend with Somerset before rejoining the Yankees next week. They could promote him on Monday, giving him some time to familiarize himself with his surroundings before making his official return against the Rangers on Tuesday.

As it has during his rehab process, Volpe's situation can change on any given day. Still, his return is likely around the corner, even if the latest update provided a minor speedbump on his path.