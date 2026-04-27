Luis Gil's Quick Hook Could Serve as Message for Anthony Volpe

Luis Gil has been the weak link on the New York Yankees roster. The Gil who won AL Rookie of the Year in 2024 with his blazing fastball just hasn't been there and his demotion to Triple-A seemed inevitable.

Gil's inability to get swings-and-misses the way he used to was an issue in his start against the Houston Astros. He generated three whiffs that whole game and didn't strike out a single batter. Add in the fact that he walked three, and it makes sense that in his final line, he allowed two homers and six earned runs.

His start against Boston was more of an outlier than anything else. It's also a reflection of how poor that lineup is. Gil tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, but he generated just four whiffs and struck out two with three walks. It wasn't so different from what he did against Houston.

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Manager Aaron Boone pointed to the lack of whiffs as a reason why they sent Gil down, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller.

"It's a combination of not quite good enough command and the stuff not being as good as it is when Louie's at his very best," Boone said. "Add that up, and he's struggled to get that swing and miss."

Sending a message

After that ruinous outing in Houston, the Yankees quickly optioned Gil. They didn't give that decision a second to breathe, and he won't be following the team to Arlington as they head into their next series against the Texas Rangers.

Gil to Triple-A was an obvious move. There's no way he was keeping his job over Ryan Weathers or Will Warren once either Gerrit Cole or Carlos Rodón returns. Still, it was the fact that the Yankees made the move so fast that shows that they aren't playing around right now.

If they have the depth at a position, they are going to replace guys who aren't contributing. It will be a quick hook, too.

This wasn't always the case. Just look at Anthony Volpe.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe continued his rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater on April 17, 2026. | Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you could print the consummate Yankee from a 3D printer, what you'd get is a personality and makeup like his. Still, the issue isn't Volpe's presence in the clubhouse or the answers he gives to Meredith Marakovits after games. It's more that he hasn't been able to hit.

Over 1,886 plate appearances, Volpe has an 85 wRC+. In the past, they didn't have the depth at shortstop. At least, they chose not to have it. They gave Volpe every opportunity to succeed and fail and then some. He'll probably get his job back at shortstop this year, too.

If he's the 85 wRC+ Volpe, though, it's hard to imagine that he'll keep his job. In his stead, José Caballero may have gotten off to a slow start, but he is hitting .271/.314/.417 with a 104 wRC+.

Slightly above average may not seem like much at first glance, but considering how low the bar has dropped, those almost feel like all-star numbers in comparison to Volpe. That's also been paired with sparkling defense at short.

Caballero's 0.7 WAR, according to FanGraphs, is already close to the 1 WAR Steamer projected. It's also right where Volpe was last year. He had a 1 WAR for all of 2026.

Gil's next opportunity

As for Gil, he knows what the issue was. He wasn't surprised by being optioned.

"That's what we've been working on, to be more consistent executing a good fastball with good velo," Gil said, according to Miller. "We've been working on that for a few days, and it doesn't stop. Obviously, when you have a little more velo, you can create more swing and miss. Little by little, I think I'm getting there. I've got to keep it working at it."

Gil was never quite the same after that lat injury. If he can do something to reclaim that fastball velocity, there will always be room for him in the bullpen.

The bullpen has been the roster's weak point so far, just as it was last year. Gil may not be a starter at this juncture, but if he can get his fastball back to where it was in 2024, that heater-slider combination could work in short spurts.

Just as he lost his job, someone in the bullpen can lose theirs, and he can be a key contributor there. It's all about running with the opportunities that are given.