Cam Schlittler Surpasses Gerrit Cole As Yankees Ace

There's a new sheriff in the Bronx, and his name is Cam Schlittler. The Yankees right-hander dominated the Royals on Tuesday, giving up one run in six innings of work while striking out six in the 15-1 blowout win.

As a result, Schlittler is tied for the American League lead with seven wins. His 1.50 ERA is the best in baseball. His 0.85 WHIP and 3.3 WAR top the American League. Meanwhile, Cole is still finding his footing, having only made one start (six innings vs. Rays on May 22) before facing the Royals on Wednesday.

So let's call this for what it is: Schlittler is now the ace of the Yankees pitching staff.

Cam Schlittler already emerging as early Cy Young candidate

Yes, I know Gerrit Cole just returned from Tommy John surgery and looked good in his debut. But Schlittler's body of work speaks for itself. As a result, the 25-year-old tops MLB.com's most recent poll for the American League Cy Young Award.

"There’s not a clear favorite in the NL, but there sure is in the AL," MLB.com's Jared Greenspan wrote. "Schlittler has separated himself from the rest of the pack with a dominant start to his first full Major League season, pitching to an MLB-best 1.50 ERA through 11 starts.

"His approach may be unconventional in that he throws fastballs 90.8% of the time, but the high-octane three-fastball mix has proven incredibly difficult for hitters to time up," Greenspan added. "He leads the AL in nearly every major category, including WHIP (0.86), batting average against (.183), fWAR (2.7) and FIP (1.78)."

Cam Schlittler's 2Ks in the 1st pic.twitter.com/ZE0QgHtZYh — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 27, 2026

Even oddsmakers are taking notice of Schlittler's impressive season. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees' ace as the +100 AL Cy Young favorite as of Wednesday morning, ahead of Dylan Cease (+550) and Jacob deGrom (+600).

Exclusive list of Yankees' Cy Young winners

Schlittler looks to join an exclusive list of Yankees pitchers to win the Cy Young Award. Cole was the most recent, earning the honors in 2023 when he led the AL in ERA (2.63), starts (33), innings (209), WAR (7.4) and WHIP (0.98).

Gerrit Cole was the last Yankee to win the AL Cy Young. Will Cam Schlittler change that? | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Before that, you have to go back to Roger Clemens in 2001, when he won the sixth of his record seven Cy Young Awards by recording his final 20-win season.

Ron Guidry was the last home-grown Yankees pitcher to win the Cy Young Award, picking it up in 1978 as New York won back-to-back World Series titles. He led the AL in wins (25), ERA (1.74), shutouts (9) and WAR (9.6).

Guidry was the second straight Yankee to win the AL Cy Young Award. Sparky Lyle took it home in 1977 after posting 13 wins with a 2.17 ERA in 72 appearances out of the bullpen.

Hall of Famer Whitey Ford won the Cy Young Award in 1961, when MLB still gave out just one award to cover both leagues. Ford set career highs that year in wins (25), innings pitched (283) and starts (39).

Three years earlier, Bob Turley became the first Yankee to win the Cy Young Award. He led the American League in wins (21) and complete games (19).

Will Schlittler join this prestigious list? Sure looks like he's on the right track, especially as he continues to solidify himself as the Yankees' ace over Cole.

Odds update periodically and are subject to change.