It's impossible to deny what Yankees breakout star Cam Schlittler is becoming

Cam Schlittler came off the mound to a standing ovation at Citi Field. The Bronx faithful took over the home of the Mets on a night where the New York Yankees had a fun win.

It was a much-needed one, too, considering there were few positive spins this week between two straight series losses and staff ace, Max Fried, going down. If anybody can lay claim to those good feelings, it's probably the budding ace who, once again, made what should have been enemy territory his home.

Cam Schlittler gets a standing ovation at Citi Field as he exits his start in the seventh inning pic.twitter.com/v7VdtkRTko — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2026

One after another, those crosstown Mets went down against Schlittler's blazing fastball. The four-seamer was his most used pitch on the night, and on the 27 swings Met hitters took, 14 whiffed on it. Even famed WFAN caller and Mets fan, Joe in Clark, was in awe.

SCHLITTLER IS BEST PITCHER IN BASEBALL RIGHT NOW. SO JEALOUS — Joe In Clark (@JoeinClark) May 15, 2026

It wasn't just the fact that he was getting it by Mets batters either. He had impeccable command with it, generating 12 called strikes as well.

The cutter and sinker were the two other fastball variations that the Mets had problems with, but for other reasons. Every time they put those two pitches in play, it went for soft contact. They had an average exit velocity of 87.8 MPH on the cutter and 83.4 on the sinker.

Cy Young candidate

Schlittler walked off the mound, furthering what should be an early Cy Young case. There isn't a more valuable pitcher in the sport at this juncture, and his 2.5 WAR according to FanGraphs is proof of that. He's first in that category, with the newest Blue Jays acquisition, Dylan Cease, right behind him with a 2.2 WAR.

Right now, Schlittler has top marks in baseball in several categories. His 1.35 ERA is first in baseball. His 1.82 FIP is also first. Schlittler's 68 strikeouts are third. His 60 innings pitched are second in the league. Only Max Fried has more with 61.2, but that will change very soon.

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

After the game, Schlittler was asked about pitching in enemy territory. The youngster, who has emerged as a budding ace, was undaunted by the environment, and maybe it helped that Yankee fans took the stadium over by the time the night was through.

"It's fun," Schlittler said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I think you're going to be a little extra locked in for situations like this. Those don't faze me, and I know that doesn't faze the guys around here. There's a lot of buzz around it. It's a great atmosphere, and it was good to get the win."

Schlittler was also asked about the Yankees losing Fried. For him, he isn't worried.

"We have two of our big dogs that were out," Schlittler said. "Carlos [Rodón] is back, and Gerrit is close. So as unfortunate as the situation is, it'll be good to get Gerrit back in there, and hopefully the staff will continue to dominate."

The one name Schlittler left out of that group was his own. If there's one reason the Yankees can do to slow cook this Fried situation and have him take his time while he's on the mend, it's what he's done this season. He has become the team ace very quickly and is on the shortlist of game one starters, at least in terms of numbers.