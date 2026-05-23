Carlos Lagrange Call-Up Timeline Becoming Obvious for Yankees Through 2 Months

It's hard to imagine that it's been two months since Opening Day, but here we are. The Yankees have gone through a lot during that time, and while there were points where they looked like the best team in baseball, other instances—including their current stretch—show that there's plenty of room for improvement.

While the Yankees can easily make trades to upgrade their roster, minor-league call-ups are another way to do so. New York hasn't hesitated to throw some of its prospects into big-league situations this season, with Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones and Elmer Rodríguez each getting some sort of opportunity already this season.

Seeing those up-and-comers given a shot has some fans wondering when it'll be Carlos Lagrange's time. The No. 4 prospect in the Yankees' system opened the season as a potential MLB promotion candidate at some point, but that opportunity has yet to materialize. And judging by how the campaign has unfolded so far, Lagrange's timeline couldn't be clearer.

Carlos Lagrange likely won't be promoted until post-All-Star break

Lagrange, 22, showed a lot of promise during a 2025 season split between Double-A Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley, going 11-8 with a 3.53 ERA while striking out 169 batters in 120 innings. The performance was good enough to land him in Triple-A to begin the year. Unfortunately, his time in Scranton has been far from perfect.

The 2026 season has shown that Carlos Lagrange is far from a finished product. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Through 10 starts with the RailRiders, Lagrange is 0-2 with a 4.78 ERA across 43 1/3 innings. He's already surrendered seven home runs after giving up eight all last season, and that's without mentioning his bad habit of walking batters (24 walks issued, 5.0 per nine innings). Although he impressively has 57 strikeouts, he needs more than that to grab the Yankees' attention.

Lagrange is still a work in progress, and one thing he must figure out is how to establish consistency on the mound. While he was somewhat shaky in April, his performance has only worsened in May, which is likely a key reason why manager Aaron Boone hasn't given him the green light yet.

Statistic April May Games played 5 4 Record 0-2 0-0 ERA 4.05 6.05 Innings 20 19 1/3 Hits allowed 15 18 Earned runs allowed 9 13 Strikeouts 27 27 Walks issued 14 10 Home runs allowed 3 4

Judging by the above numbers, Lagrange has a lot to prove before he gets his long-awaited MLB promotion. Allowing five earned runs in as many innings to Lehigh Valley on Friday further proved that.

It's going to take several strong starts in a row to create the goodwill needed to foster a call-up, meaning Lagrange will likely have to wait until after July's MLB All-Star Break to join the Yankees. Even then, he might not get that opportunity until rosters expand at the start of September.

New York's starting rotation isn't as desperate as it once was to experiment with young arms. Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole are officially back in the fold, adding to the rotation that already featured Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers. Once Max Fried returns from the injured list, the unit will be even stronger and have one less reason to bring in Lagrange.

It would likely take multiple injuries for Lagrange to get a shot in the starting rotation. His best shot at making his Yankees debut sooner rather than later would be in a bullpen role, but even that still requires him to turn his performance around. Opportunities given out on potential alone don't always work out, as proven by Jones's uneventful big-league run.

Lagrange is still fairly young, so it's far too early to label him one way or the other. There's still a chance for him to be a key player for the Yankees one day, but he has a long path to get there. Turning things around one game at a time will be a start, and if he can successfully do that, New York should be calling his name sometime after the All-Star festivities—whether that's in July or September.

Either way, Yankees fans will need to express some patience.