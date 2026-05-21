Yankees Should Give Spencer Jones an Extended Look With Trent Grisham Potentially Facing Injury

On Wednesday, in a game that started two hours later than normal due to a rain delay, the Yankees saw one of their veteran sluggers go down. After a bloop double in the second inning, Trent Grisham started to grab his knee. The injury seemed to have happened as he rounded first, and he showed signs of hurting after sliding into second. Grisham tried playing on it, but later left the game.

Here's a closer look at Trent Grisham's injury that he initially tried to play through https://t.co/SEFe4hVP7C pic.twitter.com/GMZx8Qqej8 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 21, 2026

Spencer Jones ended up coming into the game in the fourth inning.

Jones had one at-bat before eventually being pinch-hit for Amed Rosario. With that being said, if Grisham is going to be out for a significant amount of time, it could be an opportunity for Jones to get an even more extended look. His early MLB run hasn't been perfect, but that could change by stringing together some strong performances.

Spencer Jones staring at a new opportunity following Trent Grisham's injury

The Yankees have yet to see the best of Jones, but one thing is certain. He has a ton of pop in his bat, and while the results haven't played out that way, he is still scorching baseballs at the big league level. They've just gone for outs.

Jones has all of three hits on the season, but has a 95.5 mph average exit velocity and a 66.7% hard hit rate. On top of that, has a 13% walk rate. He is yet to homer or barrel a ball, but he has always had a propensity to go on a nuclear run when he's right. He did it for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate last year. If Jones does it in the big leagues, it would be a much-needed boost to a lineup that doesn't have much depth at the bottom of it between Ryan McMahon, Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe.

Jones hasn't played a bunch so far, but if Grisham goes down, it can be a real shot to play every day and get consistent at-bats. Falling into a rhythm could be the best thing for him.

Jones's outlook will depend on the next Grisham update

As for Grisham, Boone did show some concern after the game. For his centerfielder to come out of the game, he surmised that he must really be hurting.

"The way he was hopping on second, I was concerned it was a calf or something like that," Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "It wasn't that. He was good to go out in the field. When he came in, we felt like he was all right. Then, before his at-bat, we wanted to see how it was and just felt like we needed to get him out of there at that point."

"I don't want to speculate too much, but for him to come out of the game, it definitely raises your eyebrows. So we'll see what we have and go from there," Boone added. The Yankees confirmed that Grisham would "undergo imaging" on Thursday to reveal the full extent of his injury.

Trent Grisham left tonight's game with left knee discomfort. He was seen here at the Stadium by Yankees team physicians. He will undergo imaging tomorrow. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 21, 2026

In other words, Yankees fans will soon know just how much time Grisham could miss, as well as how much time Jones will have to prove himself.