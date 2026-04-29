David Bednar Has Pitched His Way Out of Yankees' Early Concerns

The New York Yankees are firing on all cylinders, and a lot of that success stems from stellar starting pitching. As of Wednesday morning, the Yankees' starters boast an MLB-best 2.70 ERA, and while that is nice, it'd be great if the bullpen followed suit. Instead, New York's relievers own a 3.86 ERA, which isn't the worst, but it is the 12th-best mark in the Majors, leaving much room for improvement.

Closing pitcher David Bednar contributed to the Yankees' early bullpen concerns. Although the veteran righty notched a save in each of his first five appearances, he still looked shaky on the mound and left the door open for opponents to have a chance to tie the game or take the lead. Needless to say, New York fans were hoping that Bednar would figure things out before general manager Brian Cashman considered finding a replacement arm.

As April wraps up, it's clear that any early doubts were overblown. Bednar has turned a corner in recent weeks, offering the Yankees some bullpen stability that they desperately need from their star closer.

David Bednar's strong end to April has erased all doubts

Bednar's handful of appearances to begin the 2026 MLB season weren't pretty, but he managed to get the job done.

The Lafayette College product notched five saves in his first seven outings; however, he also allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and issued four walks. That effort was "good" for a 5.40 ERA across 6 2/3 innings, which doesn't even factor in his back-to-back losses against the Athletics and Rays—including a blown save.

Since April 15, though, Bednar has resembled a different player. As of Wednesday morning, he's pitched five scoreless appearances in his last six games, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out six batters. He also has four saves along the way, with his most recent effort coming against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. For reference, he owns a 1.50 ERA during that stretch.

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What's more impressive is that Bednar's turnaround has happened during high-pressure situations. He's faced 26 batters in the last six outings (4.3 per game), including 12 in the last two games alone, yet he's managed to stay composed and get the job done. Opposing batters are also being limited to a quiet 82.4 mph average exit velocity in this time, according to Baseball Savant, giving Yankees fans all the confidence that his strong run will carry into May and beyond.

Bednar's contract is up after the season, making it crucial that he maintains his momentum for as long as possible if he wants to stay in the Big Apple. Otherwise, the Yankees could look to replace him before the trade deadline, or even try to shop him, as the lack of term could make it easier to facilitate a deal.

The good news is that, thanks to his much-needed turnaround, Bednar has put aside any immediate thoughts about finding a replacement. Hopefully, it lasts as long as possible, leaving the Yankees with one less bullpen concern to worry about.