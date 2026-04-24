Cam Schlittler Displayed the One Trait All Great Pitchers Have

Cam Schlittler stepped onto the mound in Fenway Park for the first time in his career. It was a homecoming for the New England native, and emotions were complicated for the budding New York Yankees ace.

On one hand, the Walpole native grew up around that park. On the other hand, Schlittler has a rivalry of sorts with Red Sox fans more than with the team itself. It all started when, last year, Boston fans on social media harassed his mom, and this week, he even said he received some death threats.

If there was an extra edge added to this game because of how personal things had gotten, Schlittler delivered. It was eight strong innings in which he allowed two runs (one earned), and yet, when asked about how he felt physically, Schlittler admitted that he wasn't fully himself pitching against the Sox.

"I didn't have my best stuff today," Schlittler said, according to the YES Network on X. "Definitely a grind. The boys picked me up, so I just had to put pieces together and just have quality innings."

"I think I was a little bit too cool." 😆



- Cam Schlittler on grinding through 8 innings and earning the win in Boston pic.twitter.com/6B39mkcL8J — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 24, 2026

Twice to Meredith Marakovits, he mentioned the word "grind." One reason he gave was that he felt he was "too cool" under pressure.

The fact that Schlittler was able to deliver an eight-inning gem while also not being at his best is proof enough that he is one of the more special talents in the league. Just 108.2 innings into his career, he was able to navigate a start where he didn't totally have it, and still went about as deep as he did the last time he faced the Red Sox in the Wild Card game.

When the season began a few weeks ago, Max Fried remarked that he, too, didn't have his best stuff but still managed to deliver. That was the case for the season opener against the Giants.

Fried pitched into the seventh inning that game and struck out just four. His swing-and-miss stuff just wasn't there, and, in the first inning, he was able to navigate nearly being ambushed by the Giants. Fried, though, was able to pitch himself out of it.

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In many ways, this start for Schlittler was reminiscent of what Fried did that game. Schlittler, who is known for his overpowering fastball, was on the cusp of a complete game. He struck out just five, which feels low considering how long he was out there, but he did have double-digit whiffs, generating 11 swings and misses.

A lesser pitcher might have folded if they didn't feel they had it — especially in the pressure cooker that is Fenway Park. For Schlittler, the only damage against him came after an error in the first and then a Carlos Narváez home run.

That's just the type of mentality Yankees fans have become accustomed to with Schlittler. It feels like he is just beyond his years, and on top of that, he comes with one of the more electric arms in the sport.