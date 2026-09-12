Five Craziest Facts About The Yankees' 34-Year Winning Season Streak

There's nothing inherently notable or exciting about a ho-hum victory over the worst team in the National League in a weekday early-September contest, but something made Tuesday night's victory stand out.

It was the Yankees' 82nd win of the season, ensuring that they will finish above .500 in 2026. It's the 34th consecutive winning season for the Yankees, the second-longest streak in North American sports history. The last time the Yankees finished below .500? 1992, when they went 76-86.

It's something that we Yankees fans might take for granted, but it truly is something remarkable. Here are some facts about the streaks to put things in perspective:

Derek Jeter was drafted during the last losing season

When you think about the most iconic players to wear the pinstripes, there's no player this side of Babe Ruth or Mickey Mantle that comes to mind more than the Captain, Derek Jeter.

His career spanned a generation of Yankees baseball, spanning 20 seasons and making him a face of the sport, with five World Series championships. For so many Yankees fans, he was their childhood.

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was selected in the 1992 draft, which was the club's last losing season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, not even Jeter, who retired in 2014, has ever been close to a losing season. In 1992, he was drafted into the organization as the franchise's most recent top-10 pick, and he finished that season in Low-A, one of the lowest rungs on the minor league ladder.

He wouldn't debut for another three seasons, by which point the Yankees had pulled themselves out of the dregs of the early 1990s. Until the 2014 season went up in flames earlier than anyone had hoped, Jeter had played in just one game in which the Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention across 19 seasons, a sample of 2,602 games.

Aaron Judge was born during the 1992 season

Fans across the tri-state area rejoiced on Tuesday when the newest Yankees captain returned from a three-month stint on the injured list, as Aaron Judge found himself in the lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Despite not doing much in his six innings of work, he was part of the game that kept this streak going.

He is specifically a very interesting person to compare to this streak. Judge was born in Sacramento, California, on April 26, 1992, the day those fated Yankees improved to 12-6 with a win over the Baltimore Orioles before spiraling to a below .500 record.

He was technically alive to see the last Yankees' losing season, which is something we can't say about the 38 players who've appeared for the 2026 Yankees and were born after September 1992, but he certainly doesn't remember it. Only two of the 47 players who've appeared this season could've remembered it, being born prior to 1990: Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt.

The face of the Yankees for the last decade was in diapers the last time his franchise finished below .500, just think about that.

George H.W. Bush was President

The Yankees concluded the 1992 season with a loss to the Red Sox on October 4. Just under one month later, on November 3, America voted President George H.W. Bush out of office in favor of former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton. The last time the Yankees had a losing season, there were only 41 presidents.

That means we've gone through five different Commanders-in-Chief who've never overseen a losing season in the Bronx. In that time, Clinton hosted the Yankees at the White House after winning the World Series in 1998; George W. Bush threw out an empowering first pitch in the 2001 World Series after 9/11; Barack Obama hosted the Yankees at the White House in 2009; and Donald Trump attended a Yankees game last September.

Politics were so different back in 1992, and if this were a political site, I'd tell you all about it, but let's get back to the baseball.

MLB had only 26 teams

Expansion is a popular topic nowadays, as MLB eyes a move to 32 teams like the NFL and NHL. Such an expansion would be the first in a generation, but MLB's time as a 30-team institution, as old as it seems, isn't even as long as this streak.

The Florida Marlins were one of two expansion teams that joined the MLB in 1993. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 1992, MLB had 26 teams. There were only four divisions. The AL East had four of the teams we know today, which included the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians, and Detroit Tigers. A closer won the AL MVP, Dennis Eckersley!

This would be the final season of a 26-team league. Just as the Yankees went on their massive run of winning seasons, MLB expanded, adding the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins in 1993. One year later, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks completed the 30-team league we know today.

No other MLB team has gone 20 straight

The best fact about this streak is just how long and rare it all is.

The Yankees have done this before. From 1926 to 1964, the Yankees had 39 consecutive winning seasons, a professional sports record that might stand forever, but if it doesn't, it'll be because of the current Yankees.

After these two gigantic Yankees streaks, who's next?

The longest such streak in the NFL is the Dallas Cowboys from 1966 to 1985. In the NBA, it's the San Antonio Spurs from 1998 to 2019. In the NHL, a sport that had just six teams for generations, the record is held by the Montreal Canadiens, who had 32 consecutive winning seasons from 1952 to 1983.

Now, you might be thinking about how these three sports all have salary caps, which would limit the spending of big-market teams and thus force more parity. Baseball doesn't have that, so the Yankees can outspend everyone and fill enough holes with their gargantuan payroll to finish above .500 every year.

I'd counter that viewpoint by asking one question. Why hasn't any other team even hit 20? The Baltimore Orioles are currently third, with 18 consecutive seasons from 1968 to 1985. Several other teams have streaks of 15 years or longer, including the current Dodgers, but until we see those Dodgers sustain this winning streak into the 2040s, it'll only support how challenging this streak is to accomplish.

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