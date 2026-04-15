George Lombard Jr. Ramps Up Pressure on Ryan McMahon on Tuesday

Veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon has been a constant headache for the Yankees in 2026. The veteran infielder has been a no-show at the plate through the first three weeks of the season, batting an ugly .128 with two RBI, eight walks, and 15 strikeouts.

It’s gotten to the point where New York fans would rather see journeyman Amed Rosario at the hot corner. However, in a perfect world, the ideal situation would be for neither of them to be getting the starts. And one replacement name that keeps popping up is top prospect George Lombard Jr.

The young infielder is still projected to make his major league debut in 2027, according to MLB Pipeline, but the 20-year-old is tearing the ball off the cover at Double-A. And not only that, but he’s also getting a chance to play some third base, which could indirectly turn up the heat on McMahon.

George Lombard Jr. gets opportunity at third base while McMahon struggles

Lombard made his first start of the season at third base on Tuesday night, as Anthony Volpe, who was making his first rehab appearance for Double-A Somerset, took over at shortstop.

Before Tuesday night’s game, Lombard had played 21 games at third base. He’s spent most of his time at shortstop (201 games), followed by 29 contests at second base.

And to no one’s surprise, the young infielder looked like a natural at the hot corner, making two routine plays in the first and third innings. Lombard also had an error in the game, but it doesn’t take away that he looked good at the plate again, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. His double came off Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Zack Wheeler, who is one of the best in the game.

On the season, Lombard is slashing .465/.528/.844 with six doubles, two home runs, and six RBI. If he continues on this pace, which isn’t impossible, it will only increase the heat on the veteran McMahon.

The Yankees would probably not want to rush the kid up to the majors, but we’ve seen Konnor Griffin, who is younger than Lombard, get called to the show by the Pittsburgh Pirates. And the same goes for Kevin McGonigle, who made the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day roster.

Griffin spent a brief period at Triple-A to start this season before the Pirates called him up, while the highest level that McGonigle completed was Double-A.

The Yankees have said Volpe will be their starting shortstop when he’s ready to go, which is not great news for Lombard. It could open a path for him to take over at third base for a struggling McMahon in the near future. And if you ask Yankees fans, they would love for the kid to come up and inject some new life into the left side of the infield.