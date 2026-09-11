How Anthony Volpe Could Create Potential Late-Season Infield Competition for Yankees

It's easy to get carried away watching Anthony Volpe have one of his better games for the New York Yankees on his first day back in the big leagues. It's one thing to do it against the Colorado Rockies, though. What he'll look like against tougher competition will be the real test.

If you're the Yankees, they have to consider everything from all angles, and one thing to think about is what if Volpe continues his power surge from the minors at the big-league level. If that's the case, he could compete with guys who have underperformed all year, like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon.

Chisholm is probably the most likely candidate to lose playing time in this scenario. Volpe has played more games at second in the minors than he has at third — but he does have reps at the hot corner. It's 19 games at second and three at third.

The Yankees might not outright bench Chisholm when he's healthy enough to play, but if Volpe keeps on hitting and his underlying metrics are strong, there could be a platoon opportunity. Chisholm can face righties, and Volpe can hit against lefties.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (left) could be a factor at second base down the stretch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Positives of an infield competition if Volpe plays well

The best part of this conversation is that it keeps guys on their toes, even as the season winds down. Competition is good for everybody, and the mere fact that Volpe is hitting can put pressure on both Chisholm and McMahon.

They have to worry about which starter they're facing on a given night, and they also have to perform because someone there is hoping to take their job, waiting for any opportunity. The Chisholm IL stint opened the door for Volpe to prove his worth. In the postseason, the Yankees will need to play the best players, and they shouldn't go with the cold bat if it doesn't make sense.

One thing about Volpe is that he has always had hot starts to his season, too, and his reintroduction to the big leagues feels like it could be a whole new year. That would bode well for Volpe and the Yankees. If this is essentially the start of the season for him, look at how he performs in the initial months of every year.

In 90 career games in March and April, Volpe has a .742 OPS. In 95 career games in May, he has a .716 OPS. He falls well below that in every other month, sitting below a .700 OPS in June, July, and September/October. He has a .716 OPS in August, though.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe could give manager Aaron Boone something to think about down the stretch if he continues to swing a hot bat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so few games left between the regular season and postseason, it can be an opportunity for him to go on what amounts to an early-season run. Considering that his teammates are calling him Barry Bonds in the minors, that may not bode well for Chisholm, who is currently sitting on the injured list.

The Yankees have already shown they are willing to play the better player when they're winning. Volpe was a victim of that this season when José Caballero was playing over him at the start of the year, and he was able to come off the IL. If Chisholm or potentially McMahon doesn't want to lose playing time, they must outperform Volpe if he's swinging a hot stick.

Needless to say, it's not worth getting carried away over one game, but it's still something to keep an eye on, of course.

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