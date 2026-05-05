Jasson Domínguez Gives Yankees an Advantage That Giancarlo Stanton Does Not

Giancarlo Stanton will go down as one of the great New York Yankees. It won't be for his regular-season play, though. Unfortunately, outside of 2018, his first year with the team, and 2021, his time in the Bronx has been marred by injuries. Right now, he is back on the 10-day IL with a calf strain and no fixed return date.

What Stanton will always be known for are his big hits in October, which matter most around these parts. In the postseason, Stanton is hitting .254/.322/.605. He has 18 homers, eight doubles and 44 RBI in 48 games.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

His biggest limitation, though, is his legs. While with the Marlins, Stanton moved through the outfield like Odell Beckham Jr. in his prime. He even made a few big plays that first year in New York, and one catch in Philadelphia in 2018 stands out.

At that time, Stanton was playing in right field when a ball came scorching toward him. The line drive had a 30% catch probability off the bat, and Stanton ran 83 feet to get to it. He flew through the outfield, running 4.9 feet per second. It almost feels like The Onion wrote those numbers, because Stanton has zero ability to do that now.

What's even funnier is David Cone's response to Stanton's catch. "What Giancarlo Stanton has also shown us that he is an excellent athlete, with above average speed," Cone remarked. Unfortunately, that version of Stanton doesn't exist.

Out on the biggest stage

Now, because of a collection of lower-body injuries, Stanton's legs are his weak point. A play in the World Series comes to mind that epitomizes how much his speed game has degraded.

In game three of the World Series, the Yankees were trailing and in desperate need of a win. Nobody would ever question Stanton's tenacity that October, but his legs ended up being their downfall.

With Stanton on second in the fourth inning and with two outs, Volpe lobbed a single to Teoscar Hernández. The ball was hit slowly enough that the run should have scored. Stanton was already on the move on contact—and the term "on the move" is being used loosely here. Hernández must have seen him running and thought that this was going to be the easiest outfield assist of his career.

Big G, who was lugging his body around the bases like his legs were caught in quicksand, was nabbed at the plate by Hernández. Had it been somebody quicker, or the Yankees found a way to dip Stanton in a fountain of youth, the run would have scored easily. Instead, the ball got there just as Stanton did.

Stanton was ruled out. The rally was over.

What Domínguez offers

This is why, when you watch Jasson Domínguez play, you really get a sense of what's missing when Stanton is on the roster. Don't let Domínguez's bulky, muscular frame fool you. The young slugger has speed.

That was on full display in the final game against the Baltimore Orioles. When the Orioles were able to score when Cam Schlittler issued a bases-loaded walk, it felt clear that the Yankees needed to respond. They did, and it didn't come from the long ball or even heroics by their captain, Judge. It was due to Domínguez's swiftness.

Domínguez found himself on third base after a Cody Bellinger sacrifice fly with two outs. When the ball got away from Adley Rutschman, Domínguez sped down the third-base line and got to the plate just as the ball did.

The initial play was ruled an out. Then, after a review, the call was overturned.

Jasson Dominguez ruled safe after review! 4-1 Yankees pic.twitter.com/RaYxzG7w9s — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 5, 2026

Domínguez got right under Rutschman's glove. The Yankees would add on two more runs that inning. It all came with two outs, no less, which is the position the Yankees found themselves in during the World Series.

Domínguez busting down the line would kick off a run where the Yankees scored nine unanswered runs. They beat the Orioles by a score of 12-1 and locked down a four-game sweep. It was an instance where it was clear as day that Domínguez can be a big-time contributor to the Yankees.

This isn't to say Giancarlo Stanton shouldn't come back once he's healthy. His bat is so important.

It's just clear how important Domínguez's speed tool can be for these Yankees. He's a more complete ballplayer than his detractors would give him credit for, and he can change the entire dynamic of the team in more ways than one.