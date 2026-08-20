Jasson Dominguez Looks Further Away From a Yankees Return Than He Did 2 Weeks Ago

After the trade deadline, the New York Yankees demoted young outfielder Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for new acquisition Heliot Ramos.

While Ramos has been far from productive over his first couple of games in pinstripes, Domínguez hasn't helped his case towards proving he belongs with the Yankees right now. In fact, he's done the opposite since being demoted.

Over 10 games with the RailRiders, "The Martian" is slashing just .163/.234/.256 in 46 plate appearances. Only two of Dominguez's seven hits went for extra bases, while he struck out 13 times against only four walks. His performance on Tuesday was particularly ugly, as Dominguez went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts and made the final out of an extra-innings loss with the tying run at third base.

Through 9 games since being demoted to Triple-A Scranton, Jasson Dominguez is posting a lowly .150 average (6-for-40) and a .434 OPS with just 1 XBH and 12 Ks...



Tonight, Dominguez went 0-for-6 with 4 Ks and flew out to end the game with a chance to tie it in the bottom of the… pic.twitter.com/YYiW2VYO0c — Cai Rogers (@cai_rogers7) August 19, 2026

Dominguez performed a bit better on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk while recording just his second extra-base hit (a double) since being demoted. Regardless, it's been a miserable stint in Triple-A for a player with both major league experience and high expectations.

Jasson Dominguez rips his 1st double since rejoining Scranton, a smoked ball down the RF line!!



This also marks Dominguez's 2nd XBH in his 10th game in Triple-A... pic.twitter.com/PNTAzJRinT — Cai Rogers (@cai_rogers7) August 20, 2026

Jasson Dominguez's future with the Yankees is in jeopardy

Although Dominguez is just 23 years old and isn't too far removed from being viewed as a future star for the Yankees, his value at this point has never been worse.

With Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton all landing on the injured list during the 2026 season, this may have been Dominguez's best opportunity to prove himself as a major leaguer.

He was fairly productive last year, registering a .719 OPS and 103 wRC+ in 123 games while stealing 23 bases, but Grisham's breakout season led to a sharp decline in Dominguez's playing time down the stretch. So when the Yankees needed to turn to the Martian when Stanton got hurt, he was expected to take full advantage of everyday playing time.

Sadly, Dominguez's time in the majors this year has been a huge disappointment. In 53 games, he hit just .230/.270/.380 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 46 strikeouts against only nine walks and an 81 wRC+ while also struggling defensively. Dominguez missed over a month on the IL due to a left shoulder AC joint sprain. He sustained the injury on May 7 after crashing into the left field wall while catching a fly ball.

Jasson Dominguez makes the catch in left field, then crashes into the fencing of the outfield wall. He remained down for several moments and received medical attention. Dominguez is shaking his head as they drive him off in a medical cart. pic.twitter.com/M6OS27sMtK — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 7, 2026

In the past, Dominguez largely struggled batting from the right side while thriving from the left side. This year has been the opposite, as he recorded a .744 OPS batting right-handed but cratered to a .589 OPS batting left-handed, further raising concerns about his consistency and his defense.

Now, the Yankees are pivoting to Spencer Jones as their possible outfielder of the future. Jones is actually two years older than Dominguez but has been more valuable overall this season, posting 0.2 fWAR in 53 games. Meanwhile, Dominguez is worth -0.1 fWAR in the exact same number of games.

Dominguez's future after 2026 is even more uncertain. Even with Grisham becoming a free agent after this season, the Bellinger contract from last winter and the addition of Ramos at the trade deadline leave no path for him to get playing time next year. Ramos, in particular, is under team control until 2030.

With this in mind, the Yankees have clearly lost faith in Dominguez, and his continued struggles in Triple-A have made his standing worse. If he doesn't turn things around soon, then there is a very real possibility that he will have played his final game in the Bronx.

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