Latest Gerrit Cole Update Benefits Ryan Weathers, Will Warren (At Least, For Now)

The Yankees are patiently waiting for the return of Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole, who are both going through rehab assignments. Rodón, who was moved from Double-A Somerset on Tuesday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is reportedly on track to rejoin the big-league club for his next start.

Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Gerrit Cole from Double-A Somerset to High-A Hudson Valley and the rehab assignment of LHP Carlos Rodón from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 5, 2026

However, the same can’t be said for Cole, who was sent down from Double-A to High-A Hudson Valley on Tuesday.

Cole is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which is never easy. On Tuesday, New York manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Cole “is still a little ways away” from making his long-awaited 2026 debut, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Boone also added, “Nothing has gone wrong, before you all freak out.”

The 32-year-old Cole has made four minor league starts, where he has a 0-1 record and 5.79 ERA across four starts.

Given that Cole is coming off a serious injury, the Yankees are taking the correct approach by not rushing him back. They don’t need him back on the mound due to the starting rotation’s performance this season, which ranks first in the Majors with a 2.77 ERA.

Ryan Weathers and Will Warren are a part of that success thus far and are also two starting pitchers who could be moved to the bullpen when Cole ultimately returns. The latest update on the rehabbing pitcher gives the dynamic duo more time to solidify their roles.

Ryan Weathers and Will Warren will get more starts to build their cases on why they should stay in the rotation

Ryan Weathers (and Will Warren) will have more time to build on his strong start after the latest Gerrit Cole news. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Weathers, 26, has pitched well in his first season in the Bronx. The Yankees got the southpaw in an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins in February, and it hasn't taken him long to win those around the Big Apple over.

Through seven starts, the left-handed starting pitcher has a 2-2 record and 3.03 ERA. Weathers has allowed 36 hits, 13 earned runs (six home runs), 10 walks, and has struck out 45 hitters over 38.2 innings pitched. He has already exceeded his innings pitched from last season (38 1/3). Opponents haven’t had much success against him this season (.245), especially righties who are slugging .239 with a BABIP of .275.

Warren uses his four-seam fastball more than any other pitch this year at 31.3%, but it's been the sweeper that has given batters the most trouble, with a .100 batting average. Weathers’s whiff rate on his sweeper is 48.7%, while his put-away rate is 40.7%, according to Baseball Savant.

As for Warren, he’s having a strong third season with the Yankees. The 26-year-old starter owns a 4-0 record and 2.39 ERA across seven starts.

Will Warren is still undefeated in the second full month of the 2026 MLB season. How long will he flirt with perfection? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The right-handed hurler has only given up 32 hits, 10 earned runs (four home runs), eight walks, and has struck out 46 batters across 37 2/3 innings pitched. Warren has been dynamite in his last three starts, at least pitching six innings each time.

Neither right-handed (.239 average) nor left-handed (.208) sluggers have done much damage against Warren this season, who has a stellar five-pitch arsenal led by his four-seamer. It is his second-best pitch by putaway% (23.3) behind his sinker (30.0%).

If both starters continue to pitch at this level, it’s going to be hard for the Yankees to decide who should be going down to the bullpen. However, first things first, New York must get Cole back to the level we know he can be when he’s healthy. Once that happens, we can discuss who goes where.