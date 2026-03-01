Aaron Boone Addresses Yankees Crowded Outfield Situation

The New York Yankees head into the 2026 season with one of the most loaded outfields they've had in years. With Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham both re-signed, finding at-bats for everyone else is the real puzzle, and two young names are right at the center of it.

In an appearance on MLB Network, manager Aaron Boone was asked how the re-signings of Bellinger and Grisham affect Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones, and how he keeps their spirits up as they fight for a roster spot. Boone did not hesitate:

"Well, we think very highly of both of those guys and they're young players that are continuing to develop and get better. And in Dominguez's case, it was a 22-year-old last year that really had a solid year and grew a lot and he's also a guy that's missed a lot of time with different injuries in the Minor League. So it's both guys we think are going to be really, really outstanding Major League players."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones with the team's crowded outfield:



“We all think very highly of both of those guys... a lot can happen between now and March 25th."



MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/uJ5aL0laFF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 28, 2026

And when it came to their future with the club, Boone was not ready to draw any conclusions just yet:

"A lot can happen between now and March 25th or whenever it is that we open. So I try not to get too ahead of myself with that. The reality is those guys are going to absolutely impact us this year and we'll just see how it shakes out over the next four weeks."

Boone is not tipping his hand either way, but he is not sugarcoating the situation either. The outfield is crowded, and Dominguez and Jones are in a genuine battle for whatever spots or opportunities open up this spring.

What the Yankees Crowded Outfield Means for Dominguez and Jones

Dominguez, now 23, already has big league experience and showed real growth in 2025 despite the injuries that have slowed him down at different points in his career. Jones, the 25th overall pick in the 2022 draft, smashed 35 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A last season and is ready to push for a real role at the major league level.

The issue is straightforward. Bellinger is the centerpiece of that outfield on a five-year deal, and Grisham is back too, meaning there are only so many at-bats to go around. With Bellinger now locked in long term, both Dominguez and Jones are essentially competing for the same shrinking pool of opportunities.

Boone believes both players will make an impact this season, one way or another. Four weeks of spring training will make that answer a lot clearer.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!